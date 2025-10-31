Patel: FBI foiled potential Halloween weekend terror attack in Michigan

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 31, 2025

Multiple suspects who were allegedly plotting a potential terrorist attack in Michigan over Halloween weekend have been arrested, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Friday.

A top federal law enforcement source told Fox News that the plot was tied to international terrorism, but more information was not immediately available.

CNN cited authorities as saying a group of men used online chatrooms to plot the attack, went to a shooting range with AK-47s, practiced high-speed reloads, and made a reference to “pumpkin day.”

A law enforcement official said some of the arrests occurred in Dearborn and Inkster, Michigan.

Dearborn police confirmed in a Facebook post that the FBI carried out an operation there on Friday morning.

“The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning,” police said, before adding that there was no threat to the public.

Law enforcement was able to monitor the group in the greater Detroit area in the past several days at a minimum to make sure no actual attack happened, officials said.

An FBI undercover person was introduced into a chatroom in the early stages of the terror plot’s discussion, CNN cited a law enforcement official as saying.

“The FBI swept out from the Detroit field office last night and through this morning, taking people into custody, executing search warrants and doing subpoenas for phones, computers and other material,” said John Miller, CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst.

“This all relates to an investigation that started months ago into people who were communicating online with each other here in the United States … but also talking to people overseas, possibly connected to ISIS,” Miller said, citing conversations with law enforcement officials who had been briefed.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said in a statement: “This is what real law enforcement looks like — proactive, relentless, and focused on saving lives. Our agents and partners in Michigan acted fast, followed the evidence, and stopped a threat before anyone got hurt. Under the leadership of Director Patel and the watch of this FBI, America is a safer place.”

