‘Peaceful’ nurse narrative bites the dust: New video surfaces; Durbin humiliated by Ai-generated photo

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 29, 2026

Top Senate Democrats were beside themselves after the tragic shooting death of an intensive care nurse interacting “peacefully” with federal agents “on the streets of Minneapolis. Then facts began to upend the narrative and ultimately made Dick Durbin and Liz “Pocahontas” Warren the butt of jokes online.

Illinois Democrat Durbin took to X on Wednesday to proclaim: “I am on the Senate floor to condemn the killing of U.S. citizens at the hands of federal immigration officers and to demand the Trump Administration take accountability for its actions.”

A video with the post showed Durbin speaking about the shooting in Minneapolis of Alex Pretti.

On the Senate floor, Durbin displayed the following photo:

The AI-generated image falsely depicts the fatal shooting of Pretti. As is evident, one AI-created federal agent is clearly missing a head.

Durbin actually said this: “I’m going to show a photo of that scene, which is graphic, but I’m afraid it’s necessary to appreciate the horror of the moment. This photo shows the last second, before the ICE agent killed Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis.”

Not only was the photo fake, but the Democrat got another piece of information wrong, as the 37-year-old Pretti was shot by a Border Patrol agent — not ICE.

Durbin’s X post sharing the video of his remarks was quickly ratioed.

Among the responses to his post: “You just used an AI image on the floor of the U.S. Senate as evidence, Dick,” Townhall columnist Dustin Grage said.

“I can’t believe it, but it’s real,” Center for Renewing America CEO Eric Teetsel reacted. “@SenatorDurbin actually used the fake AI image from Minnesota on the Senate floor.”

“Do you have staff?” political strategist Matt Whitlock inquired. “Falling for an AI photo and using in a floor speech is WILDLY embarrassing and can’t be helpful to your cause.”

Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Liz “Pocahontas” Warren’s eulogy of Pretti and the response it received also likely will not be helpful to the cause.

President Donald Trump posted a video of Warren speaking about how the “caring” Pretti was “not capable of causing harm” while in the background was newly released video showing Pretti, days before he was shot, confronting federal agents, spitting at them, and kicking out the tail light on one of their vehicles before getting into a scuffle with agents.

WOW Footage shows Alex Pretti ATTACKING DHS Agents. Could he have been known to the agents as they attempted to arrest him? Known violent extremist, armed, violent, actively resisting?

pic.twitter.com/6Y34cotG04 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 28, 2026

I am on the Senate floor to condemn the killing of U.S. citizens at the hands of federal immigration officers and to demand the Trump Administration take accountability for its actions. https://t.co/kd9HXi1rQN — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 28, 2026

