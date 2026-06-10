Per Trump order, Postal Service will not deliver ballots in states that refuse to produce voter lists

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail-in ballots in states that refuse to turn over their voter lists, according to a directive by President Donald Trump that has withstood an initial legal challenge.

The new Postal Service rules seek to comply with Trump’s executive order which cracks down on mass mail-in voting.

The voter lists must include all voters set to receive mail ballots.

As expected, 23 Democrat-run states and the District of Columbia are suing to stop the directive.

Last month, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. declined to block Trump’s executive order, allowing the Postal Service to begin implementing it.

Democrats are reportedly pressing the appeals court for a speedy review of that decision.

The White House said in a statement that the “entire Trump Administration will continue lawfully enacting the agenda President Trump was elected to enact – which includes the safety and security of American elections.”

“The Administration remains confident that the Executive Order will be implemented by the November election, which was always the intent when it was signed,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

In an interview with CNN, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat whose state is part of the coalition that filed a legal challenge in Boston, said that if courts rule for the Trump administration, “Then you will see a virtual elimination of mail-in voting, unless the states supply voter lists to the federal government.”

Trump’s March 2026 executive order is one of several moves the president has made to crack down on mail-in voting, which many political analysts have said has long been vulnerable to fraud on a massive scale.

Trump’s order also instructs the Department of Homeland Security to build its own state-by-state citizenship lists of eligible voters by pulling data from various federal agencies. Federal law requires most inactive voter registrations to be removed after two general federal elections.

The Justice Department said DHS is working on making “citizenship list information” available for states to access.

DHS is also having “preliminary conversations” about the agencies sharing data, the Justice Department said Monday.

The administration previously told the court that DHS was exploring whether the state voter data provided to the Postal Service could be used to help “monitor mail-in and absentee ballot flows, identify anomalies that may suggest voter fraud or misuse, and generate authorized investigative leads.”

A spokesperson for DHS said in a statement that it is implementing Trump’s executive order and that it was committed to “restoring integrity to our election systems and ensuring that American citizens and only American citizens are electing American leaders.”

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