Pew research: Anchor babies accounted for 10 percent of U.S. births in 2023

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Biden-Harris team’s open border strategy was not just aimed at bringing in new voters to immediately join the Democrat Party. They were also apparently thinking in terms of generations of reliable blue voters via birthright citizenship.

Newly released data from the Pew Research Center shows that anchor babies, those born to illegal aliens or those in the U.S. temporarily, accounted for nearly 10% of all births at the height of the Biden-Harris border madness in 2023.

The Supreme Court is currently considering the legality of an order from President Donald Trump that would restrict birthright citizenship from some of those born to foreign nationals in the U.S.

Trump’s order would deny U.S. citizenship to children born in the United States to illegal alien mothers or mothers who have legal temporary status at the time of the child’s birth if the father is not a citizen or lawful permanent resident.

In 2023, according to Pew Research, “mothers who were unauthorized immigrants or had legal temporary status in the U.S. had 320,000 babies, representing about 9% of all 3.6 million babies born in the U.S. that year.”

Most of those babies, about 260,000, would not have qualified for birthright citizenship if Trump’s executive order had already been in effect.

Some mothers get temporary visas specifically to secure U.S. citizenship for their newborns. These mothers are sometimes called “birth tourists.”

According to Pew Research, “such births would be part of about 9,000 births in 2023 to mothers who were residents of foreign countries, according to official birth registration data from National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). These births are not counted as part of the 20,000 births to mothers with legal temporary status in 2023.”

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