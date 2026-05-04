Pirro: It’s ‘clear’ — WHCA shooter was ‘brilliant,’ a ‘hater’ and targeting the president

by WorldTribune Staff, May 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Sunday that evidence has made clear that Cole Allen was a “hater” of President Donald Trump, was not “insane” when he carried out the attempted assassination and was most certainly targeting the president in the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Pirro also called out the judge who on May 4 apologized to Allen for his alleged treatment in a D.C. jail.

CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper asked Pirro about her certainty, observing that Allen’s manifesto didn’t mention Trump by name.

“It is very clear who the intended target is. It is very clear, based upon the fact that, as soon as this president said that he was going to be at the Hilton for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on March 2, he then made the decision to hatch the plan,” Pirro told Tapper.

“We have a lot of evidence that indicates his intent and the fact that everything that he did thereafter, whether it was following what the president was doing, where he was going to the day of the event at the hotel, tracking on his phone, is the president in the ballroom yet, has the president sat down yet, what time will dinner be served, this is clearly the president is a target,” Pirro continued. “And make no mistake, it is not just the manifesto. It is his actions. It is the fact … this guy thought he was Rambo. I mean, he was armed to the teeth.”

“I can tell you we will be able to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt. The one issue that people might think about, is he insane — he is far from insane. He is brilliant. He has a master’s degree. He worked at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory,” Pirro said. “This is a guy who had no psychotic break. He documented his trip from the West Coast all the way to Chicago, all the way to Washington.”

“This guy is a hater. He hates Trump so much he wants to kill him,” Pirro added.

Meanwhile, Pirro slammed a leftist judge who on Monday apologized to Allen.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui compared the treatment of Allen, a would-be presidential assassin, to that of Jan. 6 protesters who were detained by the Biden-Harris regime for merely walking through the U.S. Capitol.

“I can tell you I have never had a January 6th defendant who was put in 5-point restraints or a safe cell,” the judge said. “A lot of people have seemed to forget about Jan. 6, but I have not. Pardons erase convictions but do not erase history.”

The judge later spoke directly to Allen, saying, “We are obligated to make sure you are treated with the basic dignity, and it seems you are not, and I am sorry.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine later told Faruqui that Allen, after his arrest, told investigators that he had not expected to survive the alleged attack, which raised concerns that he was at risk of suicide.

“It’s a high-profile case,” the judge said. “I don’t live under a rock …. He should not be in solitary confinement.”

“If that’s what is going to happen, I want to know that, and I want to know why,” Faruqui said.

Faruqui ordered prosecutors to send him an email by Tuesday morning informing him when a final decision on where Allen will be detained.

Pirro ripped Faraqui for his comments:

“Welcome to Washington, DC, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Faruqui believes a defendant armed to the teeth and attempting to assassinate the president is entitled to preferential treatment in his confinement compared to every other defendant,” Pirro wrote on X.

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