Pocahontas won, Spirit Airlines died and she’s not happy

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



As of May 2, Spirit Airlines has ceased operations.

How?

The airline’s downfall is widely attributed to Biden-Harris regime regulators in 2024 blocking a merger with JetBlue that could have saved the troubled carrier.

Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, known by her detractors as Pocahontas, was a top advocate of blocking the merger which Biden Administration officials strenuously opposed.

Pocahontas said in a March 2024 post to X: “I’ve warned for months that a @JetBlue-@SpiritAirlines merger would have led to fewer flights and higher fares. @JusticeATR and @USDOT were right to stand up for consumers and fight against runaway airline consolidation. This is a Biden win for flyers!”

With Spirit’s abrupt shutdown, travelers were left scrambling, with major airlines capping fares and offering limited relief options for stranded passengers.

Now that Spirit is dead, Pocahontas is complaining that there is a lack of competition in the air travel industry:

The Big Four airlines (American, Delta, Southwest, United) control 75% of the U.S. market. Fewer choices = higher prices for you. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 30, 2026

Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland proclaimed in a March 2024 statement: “The Justice Department proved in court that a merger between JetBlue and Spirit would have caused tens of millions of travelers to face higher fares and fewer choices.”

When he wasn’t on maternity leave, then-Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told CNN no March 7, 2023: “Our department, the Department of Transportation, has generally not gotten involved in these merger cases, but that’s changing today. It is is important to make sure that passengers have choices, that they have access to low fares, that they have access to competition.”

The Biden-Harris Justice Department sued to block the JetBlue-Spirit deal under antitrust law, arguing it would eliminate a key low-cost competitor and raise prices on overlapping routes. A federal judge ultimately agreed, blocking the merger after a multi-week trial.

Joseph Chalfant wrote for Townhall.com: “Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in partnership with former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and President Joe Biden are the ones with Spirit Airlines’ blood on their hands after working tirelessly to block the merger of the budget airline with JetBlue,”

Current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the earlier decision to block the merger.

“This merger should have been allowed,” Duffy said Saturday. “This is not better for travelers. This is not better for pricing. This is not better for competition… It’s worse. We had an airline go down,” Duffy said.

Meanwhile, travelers are struggling to find alternative transportation, with other airlines’ flights being very full. Miles and loyalty points accumulated with Spirit are likely worthless, though claims can be filed in bankruptcy.

And then there are the 14,000 people who lost their jobs when Spirit shut down.

It’s a good bet those people are not keen to smoke a peace pipe with Pocahontas.

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