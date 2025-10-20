Poland law would exempt parents with two or more children from income tax

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2025 Real World News



All parents in Poland who are raising at least two children would be exempt from paying income taxes, according to a bill proposed by President Karol Nawrocki.

“The family is the heart of the nation and must also be the center of the economy,” Nawrocki declared on Oct. 16.

The new law, reportedly inspired by Hungary’s successful model, could save an average family up to 1,000 zlotys (235 euros) per month, supporters say.

The law would strengthen the backbone of Polish society against leftist policies that erode birth rates, supporters say.

The law would apply to biological parents, adoptive parents, legal guardians, and single-parent families with annual incomes up to 140,000 zlotys (about 33,000 euros). It would cover children under 18 and extend to students up to age 25 with no income above the exempt threshold.

The comprehensive package, known as the “fiscal shield,” goes further: It would reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from 23% to 22%, eliminate capital gains tax, and improve pension indexation.

Data show that 76% of Poles see the law as essential to combat the 2024 fertility rate of 1.16 children per woman, the lowest in the country’s history.

