Police cast doubt on story that Somali-run daycare had documents stolen in break-in

by WorldTribune Staff, January 1, 2026 Real World News



The manager of a Somdali-run daycare center in Minneapolis claimed that a prowler broke into the facility and stole “important documentation” including children’s enrollment information, employee documentation, and checkbooks.

Nasrulah Mohamed, manager of Nakomis Day Care Center, told reporters that, sometime on Tuesday, a suspect entered through the kitchen at the rear of the facility, damaging a wall and breaking into the building’s office.

But police say the facility didn’t report anything was actually taken.

The bizarre story comes as the Trump Administration has frozen all federal payments to daycare centers amid an unfolding multibillion-dollar fraud scandal involving Minnesota human services, with particular scrutiny on daycare facilities run by Somali immigrants after dozens of people from the community have been busted for pilfering taxpayer funds.

Video of the purported break-in shared by Nakomis Day Care showed a hole in the wall in what appeared to be a utility closet with neatly stacked piles of cinder blocks behind the drywall.

Mohamed blamed last week’s viral video by YouTuber Nick Shirley, in which he visited nearly a dozen day care facilities looking for evidence of fraud, for the incident.

“This is devastating news, and we don’t know why this is targeting our Somali community as one video made by a specific individual made this all happen,” Mohamed said, claiming they’ve received “hateful” and “threatening” messages over the last several days.

Widespread fraud has been uncovered by authorities in Minneapolis, including fraudulent food, housing and childcare payments.

Ninety-two people have been arrested in connection with the scheme, 80 of whom are Somali immigrants.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday: “Can you imagine they stole $18 billion. That’s just what we’re learning about. That’s peanuts. And California is worse, Illinois is worse and sadly New York is worse.”

Trump continued, “We’re going to get to the bottom of all those. It was a giant scam.”

