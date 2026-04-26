Police: Trans substitute teacher planned ‘murder spree’ at Virginia high school

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A male Virginia substitute teacher who identifies as a woman has been arrested for planning a “murder spree” at a Loudoun County high school, police said.

Hadyn Dollery, 19, of South Riding, was arrested on charges of making threats of bodily injury, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

“LCSO received information through the Safe2Talk app indicating that Dollery made statements threatening violence at John Champe High School on an online platform,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Chris Freck wrote in a criminal complaint that on April 16, the sheriff’s office received an allegation that Dollery made online threats against family and friends, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

Freck said the threats included going on a “murder spree” at a school. Dollery’s message allegedly included a “kill list,” Freck said.

School representative Dan Adams said Dollery was a “non-licensed” substitute but has since been taken off the list. To be a non-licensed substitute in Virginia, an individual need only be 18 and have graduated from high school.

Dollery is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and has a court date of May 26 on the charges. He self-identifies as a woman but was locked up as a man, according to the New York Post.

There have been several incidents involving trans-identifying school shooters in recent years.

Audrey Hale, a female who identified as a male, killed six in March 2023 at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before killing herself.

In August 2025, two children were killed during a mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis as students of the Annunciation Catholic School were attending a school-wide Mass to mark the opening of the academic year. Robert Westman, a male who identified as a woman named Robin, was responsible for that shooting.

In February, self-described transgender student Jesse Strang shot nine people to death in British Columbia, Canada.

A 2025 analysis of planned or successfully executed mass school shootings by The Western Journal found that roughly 40% of the shootings since 2020 involved trans-identifying suspects.

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