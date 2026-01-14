Poll: El Presidente Trump is by far the most popular politician in Venezuela

by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2026 Real World News



Viva El Presidente!

In the the first major public opinion survey conducted in Venezuela since U.S. forces captured socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro, U.S. President Donald Trump is by far the most popular politician in the country.

Polling commissioned by The Economist and conducted by Premise between Jan. 9 and 13 found that Trump is viewed favorably by about 55% of respondents, including more than 30% who view him very favorably.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was second and opposition leader María Corina Machado third, both polling favorably at about 50%.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice president, is viewed favorably by just 13% of Venezuelans. Odds are that Rodriguez does not serve out the remainder of Maduro’s term from his January 2025 sham election victory, which runs until 2031.

A strong majority in the poll indicated they back Trump’s military operation which ended in Maduro’s removal from office. More than half of respondents said their opinion of the United States improved as a result of the operation, and nearly 80% said they expect Venezuela’s political and economic conditions to improve within the next year.

Most Venezuelans in the poll also said they support Trump and the U.S. “running” the country. Only 18% opposed.

Opinions were divided over who should control Venezuela’s oil industry, with respondents split among U.S. oversight, private companies, or continued Venezuelan state control.

The National Pulse noted: “Far-left militias loyal to Maduro known as colectivos do remain an issue in the country, with the Trump administration warning that they are targeting Americans and Venezuelans seen as supporting the U.S. intervention, prompting renewed travel warnings.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said of the operation: “All of the president’s foreign policy actions have put America First while making the entire world safer and more stable.”

The Economist:

“A piddling 10% agree, even somewhat, that Delcy Rodriguez complete Mr Maduro’s (stolen) term, which runs to 2031. Just 13% hold a favourable view of her.” pic.twitter.com/TvM1KaENg7 — Emiliana Duarte (@emiduarte) January 13, 2026

