Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2026 — Real World News



Rep. Nancy Pelosi reflecting on her 39 years in the U.S. House of Representatives: “You always have to have a villain; they created me as a villain.”

Spot on. Except for the “created” part.

The 86-yeard-old California Democrat, having first assumed office on June 2, 1987, discussed her career in an appearance on the podcast Tea & Vodka.

Pelosi’s hyper partisan leadership has been criticized by conservatives since she became Speaker of the House in 2007, after which she led the passage of the Affordable Care Act, known as “Obamacare.”

In 2019, she was elected speaker a second time when Democrats regained a House majority. She led the House’s two impeachments of Donald Trump in 2019 and 2021.

Despite being championed by the nation’s legacy media, she was demonized by the alternative conservative media to the extent that looking back she had to recognize the taints on her reputation. But she quickly reverted to form.

Related: Trump celebrates retirement of ‘evil’ and ‘corrupt’ Nancy Pelosi, November 6, 2025

“Trump is a villain — Oh, I said his name! Oh, I never say his name!” Pelosi spouted — catching herself for uttering the forbidden words.

“Forgive me, Lord, I said a curse word!” exclaimed Pelosi, who infamously ripped up Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech in front of a global audience immediately after he delivered it to Congress.

Pelosi then pointed to what she termed an “iconic” moment:

“There’s a picture in the cabinet room when I’m pointing. And what I’m saying — and this is what I’m saying to him [Trump] — is, ‘I’m leaving this meeting because with you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.’ Now, I said that to him on October 16th, seven years ago. October 16th of this year, he announced that he was going to be buying diesel right from — the road still continued to lead to him.”

Related: Boom! Pelosi portfolio grew 71 percent in 2024, beat out major hedge funds, January 9, 2025

There was no discussion during the podcast on the Pelosi family’s incredibly good luck picking stocks (she leaves Congress hundreds of millions of dollars richer), or her pushing Obamacare while saying “we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”

Pelosi did not seek re-election to Congress in November’s midterms. Her seat, from California’s 11th Congressional District, was won by Democrat state Sen. Scott Weiner.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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