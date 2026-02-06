Portland cops kill armed man posing as Secret Service agent; had shell casings threatening Trump

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 6, 2026

An armed suspect who posed as a Secret Service and had shell casings with messages threatening President Donald Trump was shot and killed by police in Portland, Oregon.

According to a Feb. 5 press release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), the suspect entered a grocery store in the 1300 block of Northwest Lovejoy Street on Jan. 31 and pointed a handgun at one of the security guards.

The suspect, who claimed he was a Secret Service agent, pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire, police said. Security officers wrestled with the suspect before he fled the scene.

At the time, police said the suspect left behind a case with a loaded shotgun. Officers discovered “threatening messages written on the shotgun shells that specifically named President Donald Trump.”

Portland police contacted the Secret Service for assistance in locating the suspect, which led officers to an apartment in the 1600 block of Northwest 14th Avenue. Officers obtained an arrest warrant from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, charging the suspect with first-degree attempted assault.

“Because of the U.S. Secret Service angle, the fact that he was impersonating an agent, the fact that there was a potential threat to the president that prompted them to bring in the Secret Service as part of the investigation,” a Portland Police Bureau spokesman told reporters.

On Thursday at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived at the suspect’s apartment and executed a warrant. Police ordered the suspect to exit the building, but he did not comply. Officers evacuated the entire floor of the apartment building before proceeding to the suspect’s unit. After 35 minutes of attempted negotiations, the suspect failed to come out of his unit, resulting in officers deploying tear gas into his apartment.

The effort was effective, and the suspect exited the unit. He emerged into the hallway allegedly armed with a handgun, police said. “Shots were fired by two PPB SERT officers. One of the PPB SERT officers reported that the suspect had pointed a gun at him,” the press release states. Police said officers moved to render the suspect medical aid. Paramedics determined the suspect was deceased at the scene.

“No officers or other community members were injured in this incident. The officers who used deadly force will be placed on paid administrative leave. This is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting,” the police added.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

