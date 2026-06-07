Post-Christian UK: Police officer fired for questioning Islam in ‘safe space’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



How far into the woke abyss has Great Britain fallen?

Modernity’s Steve Watson reported the following:

Luke Salmons, a 46-year-old Christian father of two and respected PCSO with North Yorkshire Police, was attending a mandatory training day on race, religion and culture. Trainers spent several minutes chanting “Islam is a religion of peace” repeatedly. A Muslim sergeant then spoke about his faith and invited questions in what was presented as a “safe space” where “there was no such thing as a bad question.”

As Watson noted: “Salmons asked what the sergeant, as a peaceful Muslim, thought about the situation in Gaza and atrocities carried out by Hamas and other groups in the name of Islam. He also asked what jihad meant to him. The discussion was civil. The sergeant later invited Salmons for coffee to continue the conversation privately.”

The officer soon found out that “safe spaces” do not exist for white male Christians in Great Britain.

Salmons was suspended on full pay for months, resigned under pressure in April 2025, and faced gross misconduct proceedings.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Salmons appealed.

Chief Constable Tim Forber “overturned the dismissal before Salmons had even finished presenting his case. There was no apology and the episode devastated his family,” Watson noted.

Salmons related: “I loved my job and I was good at it. I was well respected as a PCSO and my colleagues said they loved working with me and couldn’t understand what was happening. But an overzealous inspector took against me and that was the end of my career, even though I had done nothing wrong. It devastated me and my family. For months we lived in total uncertainty, with my reputation being shredded in secret. I resigned not because I had done anything wrong, but because the silence, the delay and the pressure became unbearable for my wife and daughters.”

The last straw for Britain’s woke brigade apparently came when Salmons brought a book in which Islam is painted as less than peaceful to work. Colleagues photographed it in his locker and reported him as a risk. An inspector then suspended him, declaring “I don’t like your beliefs.” Salmons noted the obvious double standard: no inspector would ever say that to a Muslim officer.

Watson noted: “This is the new reality inside parts of British policing: open discussion of uncomfortable facts about Islamist ideology is treated as career-ending wrongthink, while entire days are devoted to chanting slogans and centering one faith above others.

“The same ideological pressures are visible in operational failures. In the Henry Nowak case, an 18-year-old white British student was stabbed five times. He told responding officers he had been stabbed and could not breathe. Instead of treating him as a medical emergency, officers handcuffed him after his attacker falsely claimed racism. The attacker was allowed to walk away. An inquest is examining whether the handcuffing contributed to Nowak’s death. The police watchdog investigated itself and declared no wrongdoing.”

Christian police officer had his career ended for asking questions about jihad and radical Islam during a ‘safe space’ discussion on race and diversity. pic.twitter.com/rAxi5U8zYF — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) June 5, 2026

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