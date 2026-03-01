‘Potential nexus to terrorism’: Gunman from Senegal kills 2, wounds 14 in Texas shooting

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 1, 2026

The FBI identified the suspect in a shooting at an Austin, Texas bar around 2 a.m. Sunday morning which left two people dead and 14 others wounded as a 53-year-old from Senegal who was wearing clothing that said “Allah” on it and an undershirt featuring an Iranian flag.

FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran of the San Antonio office said: “It’s still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators that, on the subject and in his vehicle, indicate potential nexus to terrorism.”

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis told reporters the shooting began when the suspect, who has not been identified, drove his large SUV-type vehicle up to Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden and began shooting toward the establishment with a pistol.

According to Davis, the shooter struck several patrons at the bar who were on the patio and at the front of the establishment.

The suspect, according to Davis, left the scene and was encountered by Austin police officers who engaged the suspect and killed him less than one minute later.

Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz told reporters that three people, including the shooter, died at or near the scene. EMS personnel encountered 17 injured victims, of whom 14 were subsequently transported to area hospitals. Three of those transported to area hospitals were listed as in critical condition.

