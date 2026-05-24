President Trump literally trashes Colbert, showing what AI can accomplish

by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In his sign-off on the sinking Late Show on Thursday, Steven Colbert sang “Hello, Goodbye” with ancient Beatle Paul McCartney.

The next day, Colbert made a surprise appearance on the local Michigan public access show “Only in Monroe”, which ended with him smashing up the old set and literally burning the pieces in a dumpster outside, with virtual approval from “fire marshal” Eminem.

Colbert had attempted to blame President Donald Trump for his cancellation, critics say. The host did, however, admit he was being pummeled in the ratings by Fox’s Greg Gutfeld.

Breitbart’s John Nolte noted: “Colbert is so poisoned and sick with pride that he cannot even begin to acknowledge that he turned the Late Show into a failed money pit. Instead, his self-worship demands he pretend to be a political martyr at the hands of President Trump, when there is zero evidence that Trump caused his show to lose some $40 million per year and get itself canceled.”

In a social media post, Trump characterized Colbert as “being like a dead person.”

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!” the president wrote.

And, speaking of dumpsters, Trump also posted this:

Bonus: Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee shared a video of Colbert announcing the show was ending with AI generated images of Trump playing a violin and a recorder:

Will you miss Stephen Colbert? pic.twitter.com/zTMx9ASAG7 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 21, 2026

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