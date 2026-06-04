President Trump on 2020: ‘We know who rigged the election’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Asked in a recent interview by the New York Post’s Miranda Devine about accountability for the “rigged” 2020 election, President Donald Trump responded:

“Yeah, let’s see what happens. The election was rigged. We know who rigged the election. We know it. We know everything now. You know, we have information that nobody thought was possible, but when you get to office, all of a sudden people start giving you things.”

The president said: “Look, we had a rigged election. We can’t have a rigged election.

“You know, we can be nice about it, we can be politically correct. Oh, I don’t want to say— I used to say that a year and a half ago, the election was rigged, and the cameras would literally turn off. Yeah. And the anchor would say, sir, you’re not allowed to say that. You know, now nobody ever turns off the camera because it’s been proven to be rigged… Look at all the stuff that we found out. It was a rigged election. Biden lost in a landslide.”

Trump then connected the dots to the national nightmare that followed the 2020 election, open borders and the nation humiliated on the global stage.

“And it’s, you know, to think that this could happen now because of that, we have Russia, Ukraine. That would have never happened with me because of that. We had an open border with 25 million, in many cases criminal, not all,” Trump said.

Trump said in regard to the 2024 election: “2024 was a great election. That was a lot. There’s a lot of rigging going on there too because, you know what? I won a landslide, but there were areas that were just rigged.”

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that two senior U.S. officials have indicated that arrests are coming and that definitive evidence supporting Trump’s long-standing claims about the 2020 stolen election will soon be made public.

Monica Crowley, the U.S. government’s chief of protocol, stated at a Breitbart event that the administration will “soon” unveil evidence showing Trump “did win in a landslide and we will soon be able to give evidence about that.”

FBI Director Kash Patel expressed a similar urgency during a Fox News interview, stating: “We’ve got all the evidence, we’ve got all the information we need.”

Patel added: “We are going to be making arrests and it’s coming, and I promise you, it’s coming soon.”

He knows what’s coming… listen closely. 👀 TRUMP:

We had a rigged election, we can’t have rigged elections DEVINE:

So someone has to be punished for that… how do you do that? TRUMP:

I don’t want to get into it… DEVINE:

Are you confident that something will happen?… https://t.co/Vzj1FcvArF pic.twitter.com/8I5YyjcpYO — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 3, 2026

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