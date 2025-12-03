President Trump pardons Rep. Cuellar: ‘Radical Left Democrats’ are ‘total threat to Democracy’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2025 Real World News

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a “full and unconditional pardon” for Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda.

Cuellar became a target of the left wing of the Democrat Party after his criticism of the Biden-Harris regime’s immigration policies and the havoc they caused in his Texas border district.

The Department of Justice under the Biden-Harris regime indicted Cuellar and his wife in May 2024 for allegedly taking roughly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-owned energy company and a Mexican bank.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them. One of the clearest examples of this was when Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to “take out” a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border “Catastrophe.” Sleepy Joe went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman’s wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH. It is unAmerican and, as I previously stated, the Radical Left Democrats are a complete and total threat to Democracy! They will attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their Far Left Agenda, an Agenda that, if left unchecked, will obliterate our magnificent Country. Because of these facts, and others, I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Imelda. Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!

Cuellar thanked Trump but also said he intends to remain a Democrat and will run for re-election in 2026.

“I want to thank President Trump for his tremendous leadership and for taking the time to look at the facts,” Cuellar said.

“I thank God for standing with my family and I during this difficult time. This decision clears the air and lets us move forward for South Texas,” he added. “This pardon gives us a clean slate. The noise is gone. The work remains. And I intend to meet it head on. Thank you Mr. President, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”

Cuellar added: “Nothing has changed — I’m a good old conservative Democrat.”

