‘Priority investigation’; FBI assigns 260 agents to analyze confiscated ballots from Fulton County Georgia

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The FBI has directed 260 investigative analysts and staff operations specialists from field offices across the country to review confiscated ballots from the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia.

Each analyst is expected to examine at least 700 records by July 17.

The work has been described inside the FBI as a “priority investigation.”

In January, FBI agents seized hundreds of boxes containing ballots and other election-related records from Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous county and home to most of the city of Atlanta.

In May, U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee denied a request for the original copies of the material to be returned to the county.

“Boulee determined there were flaws in an FBI affidavit used to secure a judge’s permission for the search, but concluded that those shortcomings did not amount to ‘callous disregard’ for the county’s rights, the legal standard required to have the records returned,” Reuters reported.

While President Donald Trump continues to stress that the 2020 election was tainted by fraud, his critics of the Left and their media continue to insist the subject is closed.

“They don’t merely disagree; they often demand a loyalty oath: say there was no fraud, say it clearly, and say it before you’re allowed back into polite conversation,” David Manney wrote for PJ Media on July 2.

“But questions don’t become dangerous because someone powerful dislikes them. They become dangerous when the system refuses to answer them. The country was told Georgia counted the presidential vote three times, including once by hand, and each count showed Joe Biden ahead.”

If the FBI’s investigation finds nothing, “say so clearly and release as much as the law allows,” Manney wrote. “If it finds misconduct, clearly name it and follow the evidence wherever it leads. Either result is better than a country where election questions are treated as heresy.”

The Justice Department has previously said it is investigating “irregularities that occurred during the 2020 presidential election in the County.”

Manney concluded: “Our country can survive hard answers, but it can’t survive a ruling class that tells people to stop asking.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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