Pro-CCP tech tycoon’s localized anti-AI offensive reportedly succeeding in U.S.

Dossier: Neville Roy Singham



Special to WorldTribune, July 6, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, June 30, 2026

The activist network funded by pro-Chinese Communist Party tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham — which operates under leftist and Marxist political affiliations — has undertaken a coordinated effort aimed at opposing and interrupting American artificial intelligence (AI) development and infrastructure.

Known results include more than $20 billion in blocked funding and the banning or delayed construction of multiple data center projects in several states.

Groups funded by Singham, a Sri Lankan-American businessman who lives in Shanghai, have actively campaigned to block major AI data center projects and criticize the U.S. tech industry.

Singham is funneling millions of dollars to the U.S. communist group Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) to support the influence effort, according to a report by the Bitcoin Policy Institute made public on June 30.

Protests against the large amounts of electricity and water needed to run the warehouse-sized data centers being built around the United States are legitimate and normal, the report said.

“But running parallel to this domestic, democratic movement is a foreign influence campaign that has worked to amplify public division and opposition to American AI infrastructure,” the report said.

Investigators describe Singham as a Marxist who is one of the largest private funders of left-wing political organizing in the U.S.

The Bitcoin Policy Institute report is the second in a series of studies on Chinese influence against data centers. Its earlier report disclosed that the CCP-linked network headed by Singham collaborated with Chinese official state media to produce anti-data center content in the U.S. to undermine AI infrastructure, labs and export controls.

The new report highlights rallies, petitions, activities in local government council chambers and small town campaigns that were able to stall data centers.

“At the heart of many of these campaigns is the Singham network,” the report said.

Related: Reports: CCP funding anti-AI advocacy including opposition to U.S. data centers, June 23, 2026

The joint efforts of Singham’s funding and PSL action have led to around $23.6 billion in delayed or blocked funding for data centers. Four data center projects were dropped, 10 local governments imposed moratoria on construction and one data center was permanently banned, the report said.

The report identified the PSL as a Marxist-Leninist group with documented links to foreign powers with the group’s stated goal to dismantle American capitalism and leaders “drawn directly from the executives of Singham’s nonprofits.”

The PSL stated in an email that it is hosting a rally headlined “No AI data centers in Prince George’s” Count in Maryland aimed at building support for an extension of a county moratorium on the construction of data centers.

“Join us in showing the County Executive and Council that our struggle against Big Tech doesn’t stop at the ballot box,” the group’s email said.

In addition to Maryland, China-backed anti-data center activities have taken place in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and North Carolina in the South; Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin in the Midwest; and Arizona, California, Colorado and Utah in the West.

Full Report . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Get The Big Picture

Like this: Like Loading...