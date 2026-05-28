Pro-communist Washington Nationals official who silenced Christian pitcher, placed on leave

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



WorldTribune.com on May 26 reported on a new undercover video from the O’Keefe Media Group which shows Sean Hudson, the Director of Community Relations for MLB’s Washington Nationals, admitting to discriminating against starting pitcher Trevor Williams due to his Catholic beliefs, the digital surveillance of fans who visit the stadium, as well as his communist leanings.

The Nationals acted quickly after the O’Keefe group’s video hit. Hudson has been placed on leave, the team announced.

Why?

The purpose, critics say, was to put Hudson in the public eye as an outlier. Rampant leftism in American pro sports front offices? Come-on, man.

An anti-Christian drag show at Dodger Stadium; The Black Lives Matter logo emblazoned at half court during the NBA Disney World “bubble”; The WNBA team Seattle Storm’s official partnership with Planned Parenthood.

Those are just a few examples of leftism infecting American pro sports leagues.

And the Nationals are steeped in it, along with D.C.’s other pro sports teams the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals.

As Liberty Nation enterprise reporter Joe Schaeffer pointed out on X, the Nats, Caps, and Wizards are financial supporters of the D.C.-based organization SMYAL that is “dedicated to supporting queer & trans youth ages 6-24.”

SMYAL now stands for Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders. That was changed from Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League. Ambiguity anyone?

In a March 1, 2022 report for WorldTribune.com, Schaeffer detailed the Wizards’ flamboyant and sexually charged 2022 celebration of Pride Night.

The Wizards advertised the event as such:

The Washington Wizards will host their annual Pride game on Friday, March 4, at 7:00 p.m. when the Atlanta Hawks come to Capital One Arena. The Wizards Dance Team led by guest performer and burlesque entertainer Betty O’Hellno, will perform a new routine during halftime. The Dance Team, performing to Madonna’s hit “Vogue”, will pay tribute to voguing and other dance styles prominent in the LGBTQ+ community. Drag queen performer, Shi-Queeta Lee, the first drag performer to be invited to perform at the White House, will share in-game hosting duties with Britt and Dennis.

Schaeffer noted: “Yes, you read that right. An NBA team is conducting a homosexual burlesque show as halftime entertainment.

“Don’t expect the Wizards to be worried about receiving any negative flak from this outrage. In fact, the franchise has every right to believe it will be praised to the skies. In 2020, the team was given the splashy national network treatment by ABC’s AM flagship ‘Good Morning America’ program for inviting a transgender ‘woman’ to perform a halftime routine at Pride Night.”

The 2022 Pride Night helped raise money for SMYAL.

Schaeffer noted: “And what does supporting six-year-old trans youths encompass? A Feb. 24 SMYAL re-tweet showcases a picture of a homosexual mock-nun troupe known as ‘The Abbey of Magnificent Intentions,’ a DC ‘house’ associated with the viciously anti-Catholic San-Francisco-based ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.’ ” That’s the same troupe that did the Dodger Stadium drag show.

“These professional sports teams are actively participating in the destruction of young minds and souls,” Schaeffer continued. “And make no mistake, SMYAL is going after the youngest of children.”

A “Little SMYALs for queer and trans youth” page on its website states:

Little SMYALs is a group dedicated to 6-12 year olds to provide young people a safe(r) space to hang out and meet new people, access resources, and gain support.

“Pornography at halftime and cultivating six-year-old transgender kids. The trajectory of professional sports being harnessed as a vehicle for spreading the worst possible Cultural Marxism rot is rapidly approaching Hollywood-level depravity,” Schaeffer added.

As for Hudson, he seemingly is not worried about being placed on “leave,” writing on X that he is taking it “day by day” and adding of the team’s front office: “They’ve been top notch in support.”

They’re gonna issue a BS “this is not who we are” apology and dump the guy, when in fact, he is EXACTLY what the Washington Nationals are:https://t.co/tQWTEKDFyh — Joe Schaeffer (@Schaeff55) May 26, 2026

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