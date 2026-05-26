Report: Washington Nationals official silenced Christian pitcher, loves communism

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Since their World Series victory in 2019, the Washington Nationals have not been close to the playoffs. They have routinely finished with losing records and regularly occupy the bottom of the National League East standings. The have lost 90 or more games in each of the last five seasons, including 107 losses in 2022.

Maybe everyone in the MLB team’s front office should be focused on remedying that.

But, no, one Nationals executive is apparently too busy bashing a Christian pitcher on the team, surveilling fans, and praising communism.

A new undercover video from the O’Keefe Media Group shows Sean Hudson, the Director of Community Relations for the Washington Nationals, admitting to discriminating against starting pitcher Trevor Williams due to his Catholic beliefs, the digital surveillance of fans who visit the stadium, as well as his communist leanings.

Hudson said of Williams: “He is super Christian-Catholic,” and pointed to how the Los Angeles Dodgers had an anti-Catholic drag group at one of their Pride Nights in recent years, which had received widespread backlash due to their dressing as nuns and using a crucifix in their performances.

Williams, who has not pitched in a game this year and is scheduled to come off the disabled list on June 1, had criticized the Dodgers for hosting the drag group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for its 2023 Pride Night. Williams told Bishop Robert Barron in 2025 about the move: “Baseball stadiums should be a place where everyone feels welcomed, like 100%. We should all feel welcomed there. But that was clearly against one certain religion. If you don’t draw the line in the sand, who’s gonna do it?”

Hudson said: “The Dodgers had a group out to the stadium who were drag queens who sometimes dressed up as nuns. [Williams] went on like a social media, like, ‘this is wrong, this is my religion, you all are mocking it.’ ”

Hudson said that because Williams spoke out, “we don’t use him” for social media campaigns.

Hudson also revealed that anyone who goes to a Nats game is being tracked by officials on the team: “If you ever come to a Nats game, there is someone on our team who’s responsible for figuring out everything about you, given your purchasing habits, what teams you come to when the Nats play, like what teams you come, and assigning you into a bucket of people and then catering content to you.” He said that if fans are accepting cookies, “we’re getting your, a plethora of your Google history.”

In the video, Hudson said he would describe himself as being “very far-left leaning,” saying he has a “join the Communist Party” poster in his kitchen. He said he would “love to find ways” to integrate the idea into baseball, saying that something like every home run being a $100 donation is “communism, you know what I mean, that’s redistributing someone’s wealth.” He added, “I hope we get there.”

He also said that there are meetings set aside for only LGBT and women’s meetings, saying: “If you don’t identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ population, you shouldn’t be at this specific meeting.”

BREAKING NEWS: Washington @Nationals Director of Community Relations Admits on Hidden Camera to Active Religious Discrimination Against Starting Pitcher Trevor Williams, Surveillance of Nationals Fans’ Google History, and Segregated LGBTQ+ Corporate Meetings to an O’Keefe… pic.twitter.com/AWqlq6wXV9 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 26, 2026

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