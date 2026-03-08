Profiles in courage: Congress unrelenting on sex crimes of the non-Congressional kind

S A T I R E

[There is something about working in official Washington, that gets the hormones going as political insiders know well.]

To accommodate public demand for more results in the investigation into deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operations, Washington lawmakers vowed to never rest until every perpetrator of sex crimes was brought to justice. . . .

[However in a gutsy, bipartisan move 357 members of Congress agreed they should be spared the public humiliation of such scrutiny.

Sources explained that the nation’s lobbyist-funded elected representatives are laser-focused on national security concerns involving President Donald Trump photos with Epstein.]

“The American people want answers. And they are entitled to answers,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “It is the role of Congress to investigate and provide those answers, unless we find out that the answers involve people here in the House and Senate, in which case we will [protect them] from any reprisals whatsoever.” ….

“We’re taking a hardline stance here,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “Anyone who preys upon innocent victims in illegal sexual acts [or is guilty of insider trading] will be hunted down and charged for their crimes. …. If they’re in Congress, then we’re too busy with other important matters.”

