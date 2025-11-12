Prosectors: Ex-aide to New York Gov. Hochul lived large while spying for the CCP

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2025 Real World News



A former aide to New York Democrat Govs. Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo lived a lavish lifestyle while receiving millions of dollars in kickbacks from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and using her position to influence the governors into acting favorably toward China, prosecutors say.

Linda Sun, 41, is charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering. She has pleaded not guilty.

During Sun’s trial on Monday, prosecutors alleged that she earned a government salary of $145,000 but received millions of dollars in side deals orchestrated by Chinese officials.

Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, 42, used their alleged ill-gotten gains to buy a $3.6 million mansion in Long Island, a $1.9 million condo in Hawaii, and a 2024 Ferrari Roma worth $243,300.

Sun allegedly regularly communicated with CCP insiders and even at Nanjing-style salted duck dinners made by the Chinese consulate chef, prosecutors claimed. She often traveled to China and even celebrated the CCP’s 70th year in power in Beijing, the court heard.

Prosecutors further claimed Sun funneled the money she received from China through Hu’s businesses. The couple is also accused of accumulating $2.3 million in kickbacks from imports on personal protection equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sun began working in the Cuomo administration in 2012 and held various positions, including Global New York Trade Manager, Asian Outreach Director for the Office of the Governor, and Queens Regional Representative, according to the report. She was named “chief diversity officer” in 2018.

According Sun’s LinkedIn profile, she became deputy chief of staff for Hochul in September of 2021. She held the position for 15 months but was fired after Hochul’s office reportedly discovered “evidence of misconduct.”

Prosecutors also have accused Sun of blocking representatives of the Taiwanese government from accessing high-level New York State officers and “changed messaging on issues that involved the CCP.” They also accused her of covertly providing a Chinese diplomat access to a state conference call.

Sun and Hu are accused of funneling $15.8 million into the U.S. through Hu’s lobster export business, as well as moving undeclared cash from China through his businesses, including a Queens wine shop, and through family members. That cash was allegedly used to pay for the couple’s luxurious lifestyle.

The Department of Justice indictment also accused Sun of receiving undisclosed tickets to performances by a visiting Chinese orchestra and ballet groups, according to the report.

Hu is also facing several charges and has pleaded not guilty.

