Prosecutors: Man posed as FBI agent in attempt to spring Luigi Mangione from Brooklyn jail

A Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an FBI agent and saying he had a court order from a judge to release Luigi Mangione from a Brooklyn, New York jail, according to a criminal complaint.

The man, 36-year-old Mark Anderson of Mankato, when asked by Bureau of Prisons personnel at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn for his credentials, produced a Minnesota driver’s license, prosecutors said.

Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is being held without bail at the MDC, which is also housing Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Anderson also allegedly said he had weapons in a bag he was carrying.

Inside the bag was a barbecue fork and a circular steel blade, which resembled a pizza cutter, according to the criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn.

“Anderson also displayed and threw at the BOP officers numerous documents,” an FBI agent who signed the complaint wrote. “I have reviewed those papers and they appear to be related to filing of claims against the United States Department of Justice.”

Anderson is being charged with impersonating an FBI agent.

His arrest came hours after state prosecutors in Manhattan Supreme Court urged a judge there to set Mangione’s murder trial for July.

Prosecutors alleged that Mangione stalked and then fatally shot Thompson on the morning of Dec. 4, 2024, as the CEO was walking into a midtown Manhattan hotel for an investors’ event by UnitedHealth Group, the parent of UnitedHealthcare.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the slaying.

