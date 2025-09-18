‘Radical left disaster’: Trump to designate Antifa as terrorist organization

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 18, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Antifa will be designated by the United States as a terrorist organization and he will strongly recommend anyone funding the group to be investigated.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump on Monday had hinted at the designation, saying he would support it in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“It’s something I would do, yeah, if I have the support from the people back here,” Trump said, referring to administration officials standing behind him, including Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump made the announcement during his visit to Great Britain. Antifa thugs gathered outside Windsor Castle in London during Trump’s visit on Wednesday, chanting, “Charlie’s in a box.”

“These societal outcasts are so removed from reality they think it’s funny to laugh at patriots being horrifically murdered,” Turning Point UK, a branch of Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA, posted on X.

Authorities have said that Tyler Robinson, who has been charged with Kirk’s murder, holds extreme leftist viewpoints and engraved “anti-fascist” messages on bullets that were recovered by law enforcement.

Antifa—short for anti-fascist—is a movement that gained popularity with leftist activists in the United States after Trump was elected for his first term in 2016.

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray viewed Antifa differently, saying during a congressional hearing in September 2020 that Antifa is “not a group or an organization” but “a movement or an ideology.”

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy praised Trump’s announcement: “Antifa seized upon a movement of legitimate grievances to promote violence and anarchy, working against justice for all. The President is right to recognize the destructive role of Antifa by designating them domestic terrorists.”

Those who are involved in the movement are motivated by communism and anarchism, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan think tank in Washington, D.C.

🚨Antifa certainly terrorizes civilian populations and commits acts intended to intimidate and coerce political outcomes. Investigate!!! Political violence MUST be dealt with and I applaud @POTUS and @StephenM for taking it seriously. https://t.co/70zKLYKwvp — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) September 18, 2025

