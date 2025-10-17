Raleigh daily promotes ‘No Kings’ rallies against ‘authoritarian’ Trump policies

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2025 Real World News



As the largest daily newspaper in North Carolina, the Raleigh News & Observer has a long history of Democrat Party partisanship including the days when its publishers advocated White Supremacy.

On Thursday, the outlet’s shrinking newsroom literally published an instruction manual for any and all who might join forces with the leftist footsoldiers attending Saturday’s “No Kings” rally.

The report states: “The Raleigh protest, which opposes authoritarian policies of the Trump administration, is just one of many planned for cities and towns across North Carolina and the country this weekend.”

The News & Observer news “article” (not commentary) tells rally goers where to go and when.

And where not to go.

The Raleigh protest has “officially outgrown” the downtown area around the State Capitol, the N&O alleged, citing an email from an organizer.

After all, the “Raleigh International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place in that area Saturday,” the outlet explained.

Under the helpful headline, “Raleigh’s No Kings protest this weekend isn’t downtown. Here’s why,” the presumed journalists noted that “It’s typical for protests held in Raleigh to take place somewhere downtown, and often near government buildings.”

The “article” ends by stating that rallies will be held “in at least nine Triangle towns and cities” this weekend and provides a helpful link to a list of rally locations.

House Speaker Mike Johnson characterized “No Kings” as a “hate America rally” that would draw “the pro-Hamas wing” and “the Antifa people.”

“They’re all coming out,” Johnson told Fox News. “Some of the House Democrats are selling t-shirts for the event. And it’s being told to us that they won’t be able to reopen the government until after that rally because they can’t face their rabid base.”

According to Wikipedia, in September 2008, the News and Observer offered buyouts to all 320 newsroom employees, approximately 40% of its staff, in an effort to cut expenses. By June 2021, the McClatchey chain-owned paper only employed 64 reporters.

Previous owner Samuel A’Court Ashe combined two papers under the new banner The News and Observer in September 1880, making it the sole daily paper in Raleigh, focusing on politics. Ashe used connections within the Democratic Party to get an upper leg on upcoming stories.

In 1894 the paper was sold at auction, this time to a Washington, North Carolina, native who was a strong Democrat Party supporter, Josephus Daniels.

According to Wikipedia, “Daniels refocused the News and Observer to combat rampant corruption. Put differently by Daniels himself, ‘The News and Observer was relied upon to carry the Democratic message and to be the militant voice of White Supremacy, and it did not fail in what was expected, sometimes going to extremes in its partisanship.’ Daniels believed that ‘the greatest folly and crime” in U.S. history was granting Blacks the right to vote.’ ”

