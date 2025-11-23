Rasmussen poll: 68 percent of U.S. adults got Covid shot; 10 percent reported major side effects

by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2025 Real World News



Some news is not reported despite reflecting an ongoing scandal close to the hearts and minds of most people.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports poll, 68% of U.S. adults — about 173 million individuals — received the Covid shot. Of those, 10 percent reported suffering major side effects.

Another 26% said they suffered minor side effects.

The poll found a large number of American adults remain very concerned about the Covid shots produced by several companies. For example, 46% of adults believe that the shot “caused a significant amount of unexplained deaths.”

The Biden-Harris regime and its major media allies long insisted that few who took the shots experienced any health issues.

The Rasmussen poll found that slightly more men (72%) than women (66%) got the Covid injection during the pandemic, and more men (12%) than women (8%) report experiencing major side effects from the shot. However, more women (49%) than men (43%) consider it at least somewhat likely that side effects of Covid shots have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths.

In a similar 2022 Rasmussen survey, 7% reported experiencing major side effects, and 34% reported minor side effects.

Rasmussen pollster Mark Mitchell said that while the difference between the 2022 and the new findings about those who felt side effects was minimal, it is significant that many have and still feel side effects.

“The point is that the number hasn’t gone away. And a significant chunk of Americans have a major side effect. And they are being ignored and the corporations have immunity,” said Mitchell.

Dr. Robert W. Malone told the Washington Examiner: “While all polling is subject to sampling and bias errors, these findings document a clear trend and suggest that official public health data significantly underreport the frequency and severity of adverse events experienced by U.S. residents with the Covid-19 vaccine products. The reasons for this discrepancy must be promptly and objectively investigated.”

Malone, a physician and biochemist, was recently appointed to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s revamped Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee on immunization practices.

