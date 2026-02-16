Real Housewives star canceled for criticizing (very) Bad Bunny

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2026 Real World News



Approximately 13% to 14% of the U.S. population aged 5 and older speaks Spanish at home.

That means 86 to 87% of Americans did not know what Bad Bunny was vocalizing during the Super Bowl halftime show.

In the wide world of woke that is Hollywood, questioning the selection of the entertainer who headlined the show and certainly questioning his performing in Spanish is akin to touching the third rail.

You can’t get the forced apology out fast enough … you’re canceled.

That’s what happened to one of the original stars of “Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY)”.

Jill Zarin “will not be returning to TV as planned for E!’s upcoming reunion series, ‘The Golden Life,’ ” Entertainment Weekly reported on Zarin being fired from the show.

Following Bad Bunny’s performance, Zarin posted to Instagram: “It was the worst halftime show ever. I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish

“I don’t speak Spanish, I would’ve liked to have known the words he was saying. To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I’m not taking a side, one way or the other.”

Zarin already had a huge strike against her in the entertainment field … she attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

Then came the apology: Zarin responded to her firing in an interview with In Touch, in which she claimed: “They didn’t even give me a chance… I took it down right away. People make mistakes. I’m human.”

The CYAs came gushing out from Zarin’s associates, and even her family.

As Entertainment Weekly reported:

The official Zarin Fabrics Instagram account posted an image of its cofounder with a bold red X across her face with a caption that read, “Zarin Fabrics stands firmly against racism, discrimination, and rhetoric that seeks to exclude or diminish people based on identity, culture, or background.”

The business clarified that Zarin “has not had ownership of or been associated with Zarin Fabrics for several years” before declaring its commitment to “creativity, collaboration, and respect for the diverse communities that shape art, culture, and expression.”

The same day, Zarin’s daughter Ally Shapiro defended Bad Bunny’s performance, saying it made for the “best halftime show in years.” Zarin’s fellow RHONY alum and almost Golden Life costar Sonja Morgan also distanced herself with a post on X proclaiming her “love for my Latin friends and supporters,” and quoting one of her own lines from RHONY: “I have a huge Latin following.”

As for wanting to know what Bad Bunny was saying, she may have second thoughts if she actually looks up the lyrics.

