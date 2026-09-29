Reality of the Trump economy: Who you gonna believe?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Not for the first time, President Donald Trump delivered good news on the economy via Truth Social.

Not for the first time, the legacy media did not. What’s the real story?

The president wrote on Sept. 26:

“The American People elected me to deliver HISTORIC Economic Results, and now, I have a new responsibility, reporting our incredible results because the Fake News refuses to do it.

“S&P Global reported this week that U.S. Business Growth is at its HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN FIVE YEARS and, if you take out the distorted COVID Reopening figures, the mark goes back even further.

“What does that mean? MORE ORDERS, MORE OUTPUT, MORE AMERICAN WORKERS BEING HIRED. Manufacturing is growing, Businesses are expanding, and Demand is STRONG.

“And there’s more: U.S. REAL MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME is now the HIGHEST EVER RECORDED. The United States Poverty Rate is at its LOWEST LEVEL ON RECORD. U.S. Goods Exports in 2026 are on pace for their HIGHEST LEVEL IN HISTORY, and Trillions and Trillions of Dollars of new Investments are pouring into the United States.

Well, most politicians are not businessmen and Donald Trump is one. Business CEOs generally have a strong background in sales. You get what you vote for. The president was not finished:

“If anyone else were President, this would be all the Media would talk about. But because no one ever wants to give me credit, no one is talking about these Historic Numbers.

“Business is growing. Americans are earning more money than ever before, Poverty is at its All Time Lowest Level, and Exports are surging!

“The FAKE NEWS and DUMOCRATS hate these reports, and these Record Setting Numbers. They hate the TRUTH, and they hate the Great Success that our Country is having. Just look at the Numbers — THE BEST IN HISTORY. VOTE FOR REPUBLICAN AND “TRUMP” CANDIDATES IN THE MIDTERMS. WE HAVE ALREADY MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, BUT NOW WE WILL REACH NEW LEVELS OF GREATNESS. IT IS MY HONOR TO BE YOUR PRESIDENT, DURING SUCH AN EXCITING TIME! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1% for August 2026. A rate in the low 4s is traditionally considered a healthy, fully-employed economy.

The economy added 162,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in August, led by gains in food services, education, and manufacturing.

Real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1.5% in the second quarter of 2026. Consumer spending surged by 3.4% and business fixed investment grew by 7.0%, keeping the U.S. clear of a recession.

While legacy media will downplay or ignore these numbers as long as Trump is in the White Hosue, they show a resilient economy that has avoided a hard crash.

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