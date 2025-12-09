Redrawn Indiana map could give Republicans two additional seats in U.S. House

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 9, 2025

A state Senate panel on Monday approved legislation to redraw Indiana’s congressional district map that is expected to give Republicans two additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Indiana has nine seats in the U.S. House, seven of which are currently filled by Republicans. The redrawn map is expected to favor the GOP in all nine seats.

The Indiana Senate’s Elections Committee on Monday approved H.B. 1032 by a 6-3 vote, sending it to the full Senate for consideration.

The Indiana State House passed the bill on Friday in a 57-41 vote.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, a Republican, had called for a special session to pass the new map after speaking with President Donald Trump. Bruan called on Indiana state senators “to do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps.”

“I called for our legislators to convene to ensure Hoosiers’ voices in Washington, D.C., are not diluted by the Democrats’ gerrymandering,” he said on X. “Hoosiers deserve to know where their elected officials stand on important issues.”

Trump, on Truth Social, said he would “strongly endorse” anyone who runs against an Indiana state politician who stands in the way of redrawing the map.

“Democrats are trying to steal our seats everywhere, and we’re not going to let this happen!” the president wrote.

America First Works, a nonprofit organization founded to promote the America First Policy Institute think tank, hailed the Elections Committee for passing Indiana’s redrawn map.

“THANK YOU to the six patriot Senators who put Indiana first tonight!” it said on X. “Let’s get this fully passed and onto @GovBraun’s desk!”

