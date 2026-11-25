by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 25, 2026

USAID used hundreds of millions in taxpayer funds during the Biden-Harris regime to institute censorship and managed media campaigns on a global scale, according to newly released files from the agency that was flagged in the early days of the second Trump Administration by DOGE.

“Now on USAID.gov, you can read internal memos and communications showing how the agency actually operated behind the scenes,” Edward Coristine wrote in a post to X. Coristine is the DOGE staffer known as “Big Balls” who fought off a carjacker in 2025.

The agency, the United States Agency for International Development, was shuttered by DOGE and its spending slashed. The Trump team canceled 83% of USAID programs, laid off 94% of staff, and transferred remaining foreign assistance operations to the U.S. State Department.

“Again, this is so our tax money being spent to manipulate the media and disinformation programs all over the world,” Wall Street Apes noted. “This is what USAID was really used for. It wasn’t for helping feed the hungry. It was used for regime change and manipulation.”

Disclose.tv shared a video showing a USAID staffer stating that the point of fact-checkers, which made it their business to force news outlets to comply with the official Democrat-led version of “facts,” was to do just that.

NEW – USAID files: The purpose of “fact-checkers” is to “debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners”; all this is done in “closed spaces.” https://t.co/EogpczhTdv — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 25, 2026

DataRepublican posted to X that “insane stuff” was found in the files:

Only started to look, but insane stuff in those files: ㆍUSAID was funding social media “monitors” in 20 countries and flagging content to tech platforms

ㆍUSAID was drafting partnership language with Facebook to prevent “destabilizers” in political transition

ㆍSamantha Power working with Ro Tucci (from the Democracy Files) to “counter disinformation” And the weirdest one of all… USAID was passing around talking points on justifying censorship by “framing in terms of foreign malign influence” because they aren’t allowed to just arbitrarily censor social media otherwise — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 25, 2026

Social media companies run by leftists were only happy to oblige with the censorship gestapo:

Youtube conspired with the Government to suppress dissent https://t.co/vKkd6LZu5c — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 25, 2026



Wall Street Apes shared a detailed analysis of all 248 of the newly released files from 2021:

– $358M U.S. 2021 foreign media “disinformation” spending (USAID 72%)

– $158M USAID global media programs

– $93.9M Iraq Chemonics “Community Resilience Initiative”

– $79.8M Ukraine Russian-language TV and digital content

– $75M Ukraine Internews Media Program

– $60M Ukraine media programs to counter “disinformation”

– $30.5M Latin America “Citizens Empowered” program

– $24.7M Ukraine gov’t comms, incl masterclasses with Hollywood experts

– $20M Europe/Eurasia OCCRP investigative reporting

– $19.9M Colombia “Partners for Transparency” media (La Silla Vacía)

– $19.9M Venezuela IRI independent news

– $19M Tunisia Political Transitions Project

– $15M Belarus Freedom House, Internews media

– $15M Armenia Internews media program

– $15M Central Asia Internews MediaCAMP

– $14M Serbia IREX MediaInnovation

– $14M Ukraine Chemonics “Confidence Building Initiative”

– $13.4M Mexico journalist/human rights defender protection

– $12.8M Venezuela Freedom House news program

– $12M Ukraine emergency media activities

– $10.65M Kyrgyzstan Internews Media-K

– $10.35M Nicaragua “Voices for All” media

– $10M Bosnia Internews media engagement

– $10M Georgia IREX media program

– $10M Western Balkans Internews media

– $9.7M Tanzania FHI360/Internews media

– $9.4M Nicaragua media strengthening

– $8.5M Chad FHI 360 civil society

– $8.3M Moldova Internews media accountability

– $8M Serbia Media Investment Fund

– $8M Sri Lanka IREX media (MEND)

– $7.5M Georgia “information integrity”

– $7.5M Eurasia Russian-language news

– $7M Philippines media freedom initiative

– $6M Mexico ICFJ Reporting Hub

– $5.3M German Marshall Fund anti-disinformation

– $5M Belarus NDI/IRI political program

– $5M Guatemala/Peru/DR youth media “Voces de la Juventud”

– $4.5M Mali media literacy

– $4.4M North Macedonia youth media literacy

– $3.9M Central Asia countering disinformation

– $3.5M Azerbaijan IREX journalism

– $3M Serbia social media influencer training

– $2.6M Moldova “resilience initiative”

– $2.5M Bosnia investigative journalism

– $2.35M Peru civic education for schools

– $2.1M Belarus “alternative narratives”

– $2M Mexico Article 19 free expression

– $2M India UNICEF COVID messaging

– $1.79M Indonesia media literacy via memes, games and influencers

– $1.6M Ukraine “critical media consumption”

– $1.5M Belarus civil society media/disinfo

– $1.5M Jordan anti-disinformation

– $1.47M Asia/Eurasia IREX Vibrant Information Barometer

– $1M Mali radio campaign

– $779K Ukraine National Association of Media

– $631K Libya anti-disinformation

– $500K Internews/YouTube media pilot

– $488K Malaysia anti-disinformation

– $464K Afghanistan “Peace Support” messaging

– $200K Cambodia digital monitoring

– $61K Kyrgyzstan digital security support

– $38K Latin America digital support

– $32K OECD “Mis/Dis Hub” (plan incl DEIA/LGBTQ+ grants)

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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