Rep. Burchett for the Republicans: ‘We lied to you and enabled the Marxist Left’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 25, 2026 Real World News



Congressional Republicans are lying to their voters when it comes to cutting the funding of woke programs pushed by Democrats, Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett said.

Burchett pointed to the massive appropriations bill that just passed the House as an example.

Republicans, who hold the majority in the House, had the opportunity to block funding for programs that are tied to gender ideology; taxpayer-funded transgender procedures; diversity, equity and inclusion health initiatives; and activist NGOs that push far-left social agendas under the guise of “community services.”

The amendments to cut funding on those programs all failed.

“And right after that happened, Republicans turned around and voted for the bill anyway,” Revolver News noted. “That’s the betrayal and the lies Burchett is talking about, and he’s right; the Republicans really are our biggest enemy.”

In the clip below, Burchett walks through what was included in that bill, what amendments were proposed, and how his own party helped push it over the finish line, even though they campaigned against everything it funded:

A lot to be ticked off about. We lied to you and enabled the Marxist left. pic.twitter.com/o1ofajooMr — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) January 22, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers