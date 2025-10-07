Rep. Greene: Obamacare premiums are set to double

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 7, 2025
“You don’t hate your government enough,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Monday in a post to X in which she pointed out that Obamacare premiums are set to double for 2026.
I was not in Congress when all this Obamacare, “Affordable Care Act” bullshit started. I got here in 2021. As a matter of fact, the ACA made health insurance UNAFFORDABLE for my family after it was passed, with skyrocketing premiums higher than our house payment.
