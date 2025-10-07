Rep. Greene: Obamacare premiums are set to double

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 7, 2025

“You don’t hate your government enough,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Monday in a post to X in which she pointed out that Obamacare premiums are set to double for 2026.

