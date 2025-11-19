Report: California students must get perfect gender training score in order to register

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2025 Real World News



So, you’ve compiled a 4.0 GPA, aced the SATs, and have an impressive record of extracurricular activities.

That should be plenty to allow you to register at any college in the University of California system, right?

Nope.

In order to register, all students are required to get a perfect score in gender training, a report said.

Apparently, a D student who uses preferred pronouns would have a better chance than a straight-A transphobe.

“Delivered through mandatory online training and testing modules focused on sexual harassment and anti-discrimination, the required training asserts that failing to use one’s self-declared trans pronouns or protesting the presence of men in women’s restrooms constitutes a hostile environment and qualifies as harassment,” Ian M. Giatti wrote for the Christian Post on Nov. 4.

“Students must achieve a perfect score on the module’s questions, aligned with these views, to proceed with semester registration.”

All students enrolling in the university system are required to take sexual violence and sexual harassment prevention training under a program dubbed SHAPE (Sexual Harassment, Anti-Discrimination, Prevention and Education).

A sample situation found on the SHAPE module states: “My name is Mona and I am transgender. My classmate Jane continues to call me James, which was my name before I transitioned. Jane refers to me as a man, and complains when I use the women’s restroom. I’ve asked her to stop [but] she does not. I feel very disrespected and want this to stop. What type of prohibited conduct can this be?”

While users are given several options such as “sexual exploitation,” “relationship violence,” “quid pro quo,” and “hostile environment,” only “hostile environment” is deemed a correct response.

The module adds, “Intentionally calling someone their name used prior to transition, as opposed to their lived name, is called dead-naming; and may be a form of sexual harassment.”

A screenshot from the SHAPE training, first shared by Young America’s Foundation last month, defines a “Hostile Environment” as a situation where “someone demands that others use a particular bathroom that does not correspond to their gender identity or uses the incorrect pronoun.”

Universities are not obligated to adopt the SHAPE training specifically, but they must develop programs consistent with these standards. Several University of California campuses have implemented SHAPE, including UC San Diego, UC Santa Cruz, UCLA, UC Berkeley, and UC Irvine.

“The reality and science-denying stooges at the University of California, San Diego, have shredded their institution’s ability to call itself a place of higher education by giving in to the radical Left’s gender ideology and endangering female students,” Young America’s Foundation Chief Communications Officer Spencer Brown said.

“It is not sexual harassment to require students to use the restroom, locker room, or other facility that corresponds with their biological sex, but it is egregious to require female students to use bathrooms with biological men and force all students to agree that such a policy is normal or safe,” Brown added.

“When universities start treating disagreement as harassment, they stop being places of learning and become engines of indoctrination,” California Family Council (CFC) VP Greg Burt said. “Silencing biblical beliefs about gender and sexuality isn’t tolerance. It’s tyranny in disguise. CFC will not back down from defending students’ right to speak truth in love.”

Nearly every campus in the California State University system also requires students to pass at least one diversity and cultural competency class, according to graduation criteria identified by Do No Harm, a group that opposes identity politics in medicine.

“Some Cal State schools require students to take two DEI courses, one with a domestic focus and another centering on global issues,” The Washington Free Beacon reported on Nov. 19.

The exact requirements vary across schools, but they typically prescribe a specific course or allow students to pick from a list of classes that “explore the interrelatedness and intersection of race and ethnicity with class, gender and sexuality, and other forms of difference, hierarchy, and oppression.”

For example, San Francisco State University requires students to take courses in “areas that the campus feels are important to graduates”: American ethnic and racial minorities, environmental sustainability and climate action, global perspectives, and social justice.

Some classes cover several requirements, like “Queer Crip Lit,” which examines “connections between ableism and other forms of discrimination, such as racism, sexism, classism, homophobia, and transphobia” in literary works. Another class that covers multiple requirements: “Decolonize Your Diet: Food Justice and Gendered Labor in Communities of Color” focuses on “food justice in communities of color addressing issues including sex/gender and food production, racism and attacks on traditional food systems.”

Students at the Humboldt campus can satisfy the domestic requirement with “Decolonizing Public Health,” which applies “decolonizing methodologies and anti-racism interventions to analysis of public health frameworks.” The options on the international side are more straightforward, though among the classes offered is “Sex, Class and Culture: Gender and Ethnic Issues in International Short Stories.”

Other campuses lump their DEI courses in with other general education classes, so they’re technically not mandated but could be taken to fulfill other requirements, the report said.

At Cal State, Northridge, for example, students who don’t want to take a foreign language can instead enroll in a DEI course like “The Black Family,” which examines topics like “structural oppression and the system of white supremacy” “through the lens of Black empowerment and resilience.”

