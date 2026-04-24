Report: California’s Newsom spent $1B in taxpayer funds to import illegals as activist ‘pawns’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom spent $1 billion in taxpayer funds to import 400,000 illegal aliens from poor countries to essentially serve as activists for the state’s Democrat political machine and elite-dominated economy, according to a report.

The April 22 article in the City Journal by Christopher Rufo, titled “How Gavin Newsom Subsidized the Migrant Invasion,” states that “the 2 million illegal migrants in California are pawns — merely the instruments of an activist class that would like to see America burn.”

Since Newsom took office, California “has granted massive contracts for migrant-related services: more than $250 million to Catholic Charities; $85 million to Jewish Family Services; $12 million to Centro Legal de la Raza; $23 million to the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area; and more,” Rufo wrote.

The funding from California taxpayers is in addition to the state’s share of the massive federal funding directed by Biden-Harris regime pro-migration border chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

The state’s Democrat government also steered $110 million in taxpayer funds to the major Latino political machine, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles (CHIRLA).

Rufo noted:

CHIRLA can be described as a one-stop activist machine, with the ability to produce propaganda, engage in legal action, and — most importantly — get people into the streets. The group coordinates the L.A. Rapid Response Network, which tracks ICE raids and takes “direct action to shut down detention centers.” During the wave of protests in L.A., CHIRLA activists agitated on social media, led a street protest, and called for a “Summer of Resistance.” At the height of the unrest, CHIRLA’s executive director, Angelica Salas, spoke at a street protest, telling crowds that ICE agents were conducting a “militarized siege” against illegal migrants. “We are going to stop Trump’s terror campaign against our community,” Salas said. “We will not stop marching. We will not stop fighting.”

Breitbart News noted: “The elites’ widespread use of illegal migration against ordinary Americans is often protected by the Democrats’ amnesty zones, dubbed ‘Sanctuary Cities.’ In these zones, Democrats and some GOP politicians bar police enforcement of popular migration-related labor laws and also try to block the democratic implementation of President Donald Trump’s 2024 popular mandate.”

The illegal aliens also serve the California’s left-leaning prosperous classes with low-cost services such as manicures, gardening, and cheap car washes:

🇺🇸 ICE showed up at a car wash in California and arrested a bunch of illegal workers. The boss literally admitted he hired them instead of Americans. “They’re taking my employees! That’s my worker, bro!” How’s this allowed?!pic.twitter.com/y9wmH9lXzT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 4, 2026

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