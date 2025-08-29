Report: Classified information sent by John Bolton intercepted by hostile foreign intel agency

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 28, 2025 Real World News

What is the real story about John Bolton?

Known as a hawkish Republican foreign policy wonk who served as Ambassador to the UN in 2005-06, Bolton established himself during President Donald Trump’s first term as an insider who thought he knew better than Trump how U.S. foreign policy should be run.

In an executive order signed hours after he was sworn in for his second term, President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of 51 former intelligence officials who signed a 2020 letter which had insisted the Hunter Biden laptop carried “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Also named in that order was former national security advisor John Bolton in Trump’s first term, WorldTribune.com reported on Jan. 21, 2025.

“Bolton published a memoir for monetary gain after he was terminated from his White House position in 2019,” the executive order stated. “The book was rife with sensitive information drawn from his time in government. The memoir’s reckless treatment of sensitive information undermined the ability of future presidents to request and obtain candid advice on matters of national security from their staff. Publication also created a grave risk that classified material was publicly exposed.”

Seven months later, in a shock to official Washington, D.C., the FBI raided Bolton’s Maryland home and his D.C. office.

Now, according to a leak to The New York Times, we learn that John Bolton is under investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act for sending classified material via a private email system that was intercepted by a hostile foreign nation’s spy service.

“The investigation into whether John Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, mishandled classified information is trying to determine if he violated certain sections of the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to illegally retain or transmit national defense information, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of the case,” The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Bolton, whose home and office were raided by the FBI on Aug. 22, allegedly sent “highly sensitive” classified materials to family members from a private, unsecured email server while he was working at the White House during the first Trump Administration.

“Investigators reopened a dormant probe into Bolton’s alleged use of a private email to send classified national security documents to his wife and daughter from his work desk before his dismissal by Trump in September 2019, according to a senior US official,” The New York Post reported last week.

The investigation began in 2020 when Bolton used classified information to write his book titled “The Room Where It Happened”.

FBI Director Kash Patel revived the investigation into Bolton which had been shut down by the Biden-Harris regime.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the U.S. Government discovered Bolton’s classified emails while gathering information from an “adversarial country’s spy service.”

