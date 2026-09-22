Report: Death by government killed more Canadians in 2024 than gun homicides in America

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Euthanasia has since 2016 been a thing in Canada where it is called Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD). It’s a government service because, you see, the government cares.

MAiD deaths reached a record high in 2024 and made up around 5 percent of all deaths in Canada, or about 1 in 20.

One is tempted to wonder if the the program’s popularity is due to fatal frustration with Canada’s socialist health care system. But data is scarce and the dead aren’t talking.

But the ironies abound in the available data which seem to indicate governments are more homicidal than murderers.

Sen. Mike Lee posted on X, “State-administered death is now more common in Canada than gun homicide is in the U.S. That didn’t happen by accident.”

A total of 16,499 people were killed by the MAiD treatment in Canada in 2024, according to the government’s Health Canada report. In the United States, 15,364 people were killed by a gun in 2024, per a report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

Naturally (unnaturally), MAid is regulated as a “health service delivered by provincial and territorial health systems as part of end-of-life care, within a federal legal framework that sets out strict criteria around who can receive MAID and under what conditions,” the government web site informs Canadians:

It has been allowed in Canada since 2016, when the Parliament of Canada passed federal legislation that allows eligible adults in Canada to request MAID. The federal legal framework for MAiD is set out in the Criminal Code which establishes strict eligibility criteria and safeguards.

The MAiD program has been expanded after the initial law was passed in June 2016, reports the conservative Canadian news site The Post Millennial. Initially available “under strict eligibility criteria” to those whose death was “reasonably foreseeable,” the government service was expanded in March 2021 to allow those with chronic disabilities and other conditions in which in the near future was not foreseeable.

Euthanasia enthusiasts are pushing to expand the Canadian government program to those facing mental health issues, which would likely significantly increase the death by MAid numbers..

State-administered death is now more common in Canada than gun homicide is in the U.S. That didn’t happen by accident. https://t.co/53TXkLQE3j pic.twitter.com/nfcHxg45TW — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 21, 2026

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