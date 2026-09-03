Report: FBI investigating dark web service selling 153 million drivers licenses

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A former reporter found his own Virginia driver’s license being offered for sale on the dark web by a service called Nexus.

On Sept. 1, the FBI in New Orleans opened an investigation into the service offering 153 million drivers license images for sale.

Brian Krebs who publishes KrebonSecurity.com said he discovered the service after spotting his image online.

He and other reporters also reportedly found licenses belonging to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and an FBI assistant director.

Krebs said he confirmed the authenticity of the stolen images with at least nine affected individuals before publishing his report.

Shortly thereafter, the Nexus site disappeared leaving the notification: “This service is no longer available”

Nexus, surfaced on a cybercrime forum on Aug. 31. It reportedly offered 153 million driver’s licenses, more than 10 million identification cards, and at least 579,000 medical cards.

The site said its material was drawn not from a one-time hack but an ongoing breach at an identity verification firm serving multiple Fortune 500 companies.

Krebs’ reporting has focused on Louisiana-based IDScan.net, whose scanning technology is used nationally at car rental counters, and other outlets.

Krebs quoted the company said it is “working urgently to validate that information and determine whether any unauthorized access occurred, and the scope of such activity.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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