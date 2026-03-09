Report: FBI quietly seizes Maricopa County voting records

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 9, 2026

The FBI secretly seized voting records from Arizona’s Maricopa County, a report said.

In a March 8 report, Just the News cited sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the secrecy of the grand jury probe as saying FBI agents are receiving gigabytes of electronic election data from Maricopa County, about a month after the bureau first disclosed an investigation into election irregularities by raiding a warehouse near Atlanta and seizing ballots from the 2020 election conducted in Fulton County, Georgia’s largest metropolis.

The FBI “was alerted to a report filed by Republican and Democrat election observers who believed they observed irregularities in November 2024 at a warehouse in Arizona where blank and filled-out absentee ballots were observed in the same location,” Just the News reported, citing the anonymous sources.

Congress has never released the report from the staffers who were sent to observe the 2024 election in Maricopa County, which includes Arizona’s largest city of Phoenix.

“We’re digging back through those reports that were submitted by our election observers that were deployed across the country,” House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil said. “This is where working hand in glove with other federal government agencies is so important. We have reports documenting instances that occurred in Arizona and across the country, and we are reviewing those in real time and working hand in glove with federal partners to make sure that the law was followed in every jurisdiction in the country.”

The sources told Just the News that the joint report filed by one GOP and one Democrat observer who were in Maricopa County on election night 2024 included photos of the ballots and storage facility, which they described as heavily guarded and having ballots from multiple states’ elections.

Officials said that report was one of several foundations for the subpoena executed by the FBI in recent days.

Sources said the FBI is likely to execute searches and subpoenas in other states beyond Georgia and Arizona in coming weeks.

