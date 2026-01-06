Report: Guess who’s wife runs a day care center from home?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2026 Real World News



Operators of day care centers are apparently making out like bandits in Maryland, too.

Kaleska Byrd, the wife of Michael Byrd, who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt inside the U.S. Capitol exactly five years ago on Jan. 6, 2021, runs an unaccredited day care center out of their $600,000 — 3,500 sq. ft. house in Brandywine, Maryland, according to a Jan. 2 Substack.com report by private investigator Susan Daniels.

“All a company like Kaleska’s has to do is find some low-income families, and the government pays and pays. Some quick math shows that 32,000 children each have a value of $15,250 a year. I suspect Kaleska has not been in business since 2008 for the pleasure of changing dirty diapers,” Daniels wrote.

“The amount would not have always been that high, but I suspect that Kaleska has racked up a pretty penny during the last twenty-seven years.”

The large payouts from the government explain how the Byrds afford a $600,000 house in an upscale Maryland community on a police captain’s salary.

Michael Byrd “makes about $200,000 a year as a U.S. Capitol Police Department Captain, filed for bankruptcy twice, and has owed the IRS $56,365.71 since 2019, which is when they bought the house,” Daniels noted. “With penalties and interest, that debt should now be close to $100,000. Why hasn’t the IRS garnished his wages?”

The Biden-Harris regime went out of its way to protect and provide for Byrd after he killed Babbitt and then went on NBC to claim he was the victim.

“At the time the government refused to identify him and stashed him and his dog for seven months in housing used only by high-ranking military,” Daniels wrote.

“When he finally came out of hiding he lied and lied. He claimed on Lester Holt’s show that he was protecting sixty people in the chambers, but a photo of Byrd before he came out into the lobby shows six other people there. Byrd said he warned Ashli before he executed her. He tried to convince Lester Holt he was the victim, and said he ‘showed the utmost courage.’ With all his proclaimed innocence, Ashli’s estate received $5 million from the government,” Daniels noted.

After killing Babbitt, Byrd was promoted from lieutenant to captain.

As for Kaleska Byrd’s day care center, which she started in 2008 at their previous house, “the company was forfeited when she did not renew it in 2018 or pay $25. It now appears to have a new registration number, but the state record still shows the company as forfeited,” Daniels wrote.

“However, an inspection was conducted for the business on June 17, 2025, during which she had four children enrolled. The document notes that she is not accredited.”

Daniels added: “Maryland has 8,344 day care providers, a 9.1% poverty rate, and the third-highest median income in the U.S. Democrat Governor Moore is a real blessing to some, just not the taxpayers.”

NEW: Records show US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd, who fatally shot unarmed J6 protester Ashli Babbitt w/o warning, has been running an unaccredited day-care center w/ wife Kaleska from their MD. home since 2008. MD. rec’s $190m in HHS day-care funds.https://t.co/Ly2JCVx966 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 6, 2026

