Report: Hundreds of Somali-run childcare centers in Washington state have no physical address

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 30, 2025

Hundreds of Somali-run childcare centers in Washington state are allegedly operating without even listing a physical address, according to an Internet researcher.

Kristen Mag posted her findings on X, showing that more than 500 childcare centers which list Somali as their primary language do not include a physical street address.

Mag said she found the listings in a Washington state government database.

“There are 539 childcare centers in Washington state that list Somali as the primary language. Most don’t even give a street address,” Mag wrote.

“I don’t know how many of these are submitting fraudulent claims for state grants and subsidies, but I have a strong hunch the number is not zero.”

She noted that Washington state lists a total of 5,046 childcare centers, meaning more than 10% list Somali as their primary language, with a heavy concentration in the Seattle-Tacoma and Western Washington region.

“Clarification: 5046 is the total number of childcare centers participating in the Early Achievers state ratings program. Care providers must be participating in Early Achievers to be eligible for state subsidies and grants,” she added.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk weighed in on Mag’s findings, replying on X: “They are fraud-maxxing this exploit.”

