Report: ICE arrests 91 illegal alien truck drivers on just one stretch of highway

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2025 Real World News



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), working with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, arrested 91 illegal alien truck drives on one stretch of I-40, a report said.

The Trump Administration is crediting the 287(g) program, a partnership between local law enforcement and ICE, for the arrests during the three-day operation, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported on Oct. 6.

“ICE’s 287(g) program clearly demonstrates how federal and local law enforcement agencies can work together to make America safe again,” Madison Sheahan, ICE Deputy Director, said in a statement. “Illegal aliens have no business operating 18 wheelers on America’s highways.”

“Our roads are now safer with these illegal aliens no longer behind the wheel,” Sheahan added. “We encourage more state and local law enforcement to sign 287(g) agreements to help remove public safety threats and receive reimbursement funds available to our law enforcement partners.”

The operation, conducted between Sept. 22 and 25, also resulted in the arrests of illegal aliens allegedly associated with money laundering, human smuggling, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, illegal re-entry into the U.S. and a litany of other alleged crimes, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In addition to the highway operation, two illegal aliens were apprehended at a nearby marijuana grow operation, authorities said.

The Trump Administration launched its crackdown on foreign truckers after multiple serious crashes allegedly caused by illegal alien commercial drivers.

In August, an illegal alien truck driver from India allegedly took an unlawful U-turn on a Florida turnpike, blocking all lanes and instantly killing three people in a car that smashed into his tractor-trailer. That same month in Maine, another illegal alien driving a box truck ran off the road, causing two passengers to be hospitalized.

