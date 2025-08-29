Report: Infants’ autopsy and MRI databases backed by Bill Gates’ and freemasons’ foundations

by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2025 Real World News



The Bill Gates Foundation has recently bankrolled a number of macabre projects, an independent journalist reveals in a Substack.com report on Aug. 24.

Among the projects exposed in the report by Jon Fleetwood:

Newborn corpses were chemically embalmed for weeks so their organs could be harvested, catalogued, and standardized into databases tied to artificial intelligence, forensic investigations, and global mortality surveillance programs.

Researchers at the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain released MRI scans of infants as young as one month old into global AI databases to build the backbone for a nationwide government brain-tracking program.

A tuberculosis vaccine trial in South Africa left 260 previously healthy children infected with TB after being injected with live Mycobacterium bovis bacteria.

In the Gates Foundation–funded autopsy project, published last week in Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology, newborn corpses were chemically embalmed for up to two months while researchers harvested their tissues.

Instead of traditional autopsy, researchers tested so-called “Minimally Invasive Tissue Sampling” (MITS), a technique that uses biopsy needles to pierce the brain, lungs, and liver of the infant.

“This wasn’t about compassion — it was about creating standardized samples that could be replicated and scaled,” Fleetwood noted.

“Despite being pitched as a reliable substitute for full autopsy, the Gates-funded method missed major causes of death. “

Persistent pulmonary hypertension (PPHN), a lethal complication in newborns, was detected in 19% of conventional autopsies but only 1% of MITS cases. The paper reports just 5% sensitivity for this condition.

“This means the method failed almost every time it mattered,” Fleetwood wrote. “Yet instead of dismissing it, the authors describe the technique as ‘feasible’ and promote it as ready for rollout in low-resource countries. Accuracy was not the priority — scaling the data collection was.”

The researchers also call for combining infant tissue harvesting with artificial intelligence and directly connects the project to UN health surveillance programs:

“Integrating MITS with imaging techniques and artificial intelligence can provide rapid and accurate diagnosis… supporting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal SDG-3.2.”

Fleetwood noted: “Put simply, infant tissues would be standardized, digitized, and fed into AI systems, with results tied into UN-backed mortality surveillance frameworks.”

Meanwhile, the Baby Open Brains (BOBs) program released MRI scans of infants as young as one month old into worldwide databases for AI training.

“In life, their brains are scanned. In death, their organs are harvested. Together, these initiatives form a cradle-to-grave surveillance system disguised as science,” Fleetwood noted.

The BOBs dataset was openly described as the “foundation” for the National Institutes of Health’s large-scale Healthy Brain and Child Development (HBCD) program.

The authors openly boast that they have made the dataset available worldwide:

“The BOBs dataset is available on OpenNeuro, with 71 BCP visits spanning 1–9 months of age.”

Fleetwood points out: “Although images were ‘defaced’ to remove facial features, modern AI can often reconstruct identity features. The most intimate medical data from babies is now essentially open source.”

The funding source for BOBs is stated plainly: “This work was supported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation INV-015711 (M.D.R., J.T.E., C.D.S., D.A.F.)”

The authors of the research are based at the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain (MIDB), which was created through a $35 million endowment from Minnesota Masonic Charities.

While the BOB’s report doesn’t list Masonic Charities as a funder of this specific dataset, “the infrastructure and personnel behind the project operate out of a center that only exists because of Masonic money,” Fleetwood noted.

Freemasonry is a secretive international fraternity that blends ritual, charity, and symbolism while fueling centuries of conspiracy theories about hidden influence and control.

“Together, Gates money and Masonic influence form the twin pillars propping up this infant brain project, raising obvious questions about who really benefits from turning baby MRIs into global data,” Fleetwood wrote.

The tuberculosis vaccine trial resulted in the infection of 260 previously healthy South African children with Mycobacterium tuberculosis, according to a bombshell study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on May 7.

All participants were confirmed TB-negative at the start of the trial, yet 135 children in the vaccinated group and 125 in the placebo group became infected with tuberculosis during the 30-month follow-up.

The trial was sponsored and funded by the Gates Medical Research Institute, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Gates Foundation.

The Gates-backed TB campaign, Fleetwood noted:

Failed to prevent infection

Infected more children in the vaccinated group than in the placebo

Caused serious adverse effects in nearly a third of vaccine recipients

Excluded early post-vaccine infections from its final data

Follows Gates-funded genetic gain-of-function work that made TB harder to regulate

“And it’s still being promoted as ‘public health,’ “ Fleetwood wrote. “This isn’t science advancing medicine — it’s a billionaire-funded biological experiment on vulnerable children, and the world’s most prestigious medical journal just published the damage.”

