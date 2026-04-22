Report: Intel agencies suppressed CCP 2020 election operations against Trump, whistleblower says

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

U.S. intelligence agencies suppressed information that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was running election interference operations against President Donald Trump in 2020, investigative reporter Catherine Herridge posted to X on Tuesday, citing a whistleblower’s complaint.

“The CIA, then led by Director Gina Haspel, would not document the Chinese influence operations, in a formal way, out of concern that President Trump would use the intelligence to his advantage,” the report states:

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