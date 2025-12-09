Report: J6 pipe bomb suspect obsessed with ‘My Little Pony’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 9, 2025 Real World News



Social media accounts linked to 30-year-old J6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole show an unusual fascination with “My Little Pony”, a toy line/media franchise primarily marketed to girls ages 3-8, a report said.

“The man accused of attempting to blow up both the Republican and Democratic National Committees in Washington, D.C. on Jan 5. 2021 was a highly active My Little Pony fan,” the New York Post reported on Monday.

Cole, a Virginia resident, created art of plastic pony dolls, remixes of songs about them, and wrote fan fiction dedicated to them, the report said.

A grown man who is part of the My Little Pony subculture is known as a “Brony.”

“Posting as iDeltaVelocity, Cole apparently uploaded 87 pictures of My Little Pony fan art to one forum, showing various pony and unicorn characters. One is depicted with a bionic leg brace, and he appears to favor pink or purple ponies with long, multicolored manes,” the report noted.

In one of his posts, Cole has a “Star Wars” inspired pony saying in a speech bubble: “I’m not ‘cute,’ I’m deadly,” which Cole noted is a line from the video game “Star Wars: The Old Republic.”

The Post’s report added: “A Tumblr account focused on My Little Pony art which used one of Cole’s usernames commented on a drawing of a pony with an M60 machine gun, writing: ‘Eh… I’d give her an RPG. What can I say? Explosions are COOL!’ ”

None of Cole’s posts examined by The Post had any noticeable sexual connotations, the report said.

One fan fiction story apparently authored by Cole showcases his bringing together of My Little Pony fantasy and horror:

“Applebloom’s eyes snapped open as she sat up in her bed, panting heavily and sweat dripping from her red mane […] The skeletons, the zombified ponies rising up from the ground, their decaying bodies, rotting flesh sliding off from their bones,” he allegedly wrote. “She buried her face in her hooves, crying silently at the horrible images that inhabited her mind.”

A former high school classmate told The Washington Post that Cole had carried a My Little Pony backpack and had been teased for it.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted:

“Thomas Crooks = DeviantArt obsession

“Tyler Robinson = Furry obsession

“Brian Cole Jr = My Little Pony obsession

“What is going on?”

Cole faces charges for transporting an explosive device across state lines with the intent to kill, injure and damage property and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials. He has already confessed to police, sources told The Post.

