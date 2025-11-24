Report: Swalwell disqualified from running for governor of California

by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2025 Real World News



Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell on Thursday declared his candidacy for governor of California.

Problem?

To be California’s governor, the candidate’s true, primary, and permanent home must be in the state of California.

Swalwell’s is not, according to a report.

“The California Constitution and the California Elections Code leave no ambiguity on this point,” Joel Gilbert, a Los Angeles-based film producer and president of Highway 61 Entertainment, wrote for The Gateway Pundit.

“And yet, Swalwell’s own legally binding mortgage documents state, signed under penalty of perjury, that his home in Washington DC is his principal residence.”

This means, Gilbert continued, “Eric Swalwell, by his own sworn declaration, is not domiciled in the state of California. And because domicile, and not mere mailing address, is the standard for gubernatorial eligibility according to California law, Swalwell is legally disqualified from becoming governor and must withdraw his announcement immediately.”

The California Constitution, Article V, Section 2, states that an individual is eligible to be governor only if the person is “a citizen of the United States and a resident of this State for 5 years immediately preceding the Governor’s election.”

Under California law, “resident” does not simply mean where one receives mail or even owns property. It means “domicile,” one’s true, fixed, permanent home. California Elections Code §349 makes this point absolutely clear: “A domicile is the place where a person’s habitation is fixed and where they have the intention of remaining.” And, “At a given time, a person may have only one domicile.”

Swalwell’s mortgage document to purchase his DC domicile makes it clear. On the opening pages of the Deed of Trust, Swalwell and his wife are listed as the borrowers. The document is a District of Columbia Deed of Trust, and it contains the standard federal Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac provisions for owner-occupant primary residence declarations.

Clause 8 of the document includes the line “Material representations include, but are not limited to, representations concerning Borrower’s occupancy of the Property as Borrower’s principal residence.”

Gilbert notes: “The signature page shows Swalwell and his wife signing under seal, affirming every covenant in the document. The Swalwells signatures confirm he is bound by the principal residence owner-occupancy declaration. On the Security Affidavit on page 20, Swalwell again signs under oath regarding his ownership and use of the D.C. property ‘subject to criminal penalties for making false statements.’

“These are not symbolic signatures. They carry legal consequences. By declaring a principal residence in Washington, DC on legal and financial documents, Swalwell declared that DC is his domicile, and not California.”

