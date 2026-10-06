Report: U.S. suspends visas for South Korean intelligence officials

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Having developed trust concerns which led to the placing of partial limits on intelligence sharing with South Korea, the U.S. government has reportedly suspended visa issuance and diplomatic status approval for personnel from the South’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) who were scheduled to be dispatched to the Korean Embassy in Washington.

The return of NIS officers who completed their U.S. assignments is also delayed, The Chosun Daily reported on Tuesday.

“Diplomatic circles speculate that the issue stems from trust disputes between South Korea and the U.S., including conflicts over Coupang and alleged intelligence activities by NIS-affiliated diplomats in the U.S.,” the report said.

The trust issues arose after the South Korean Unification Minister publicly named a suspected North Korean nuclear site in Kusong during a March 2026 parliamentary meeting. Washington viewed this as an unauthorized leak of sensitive shared intelligence.

• Following the disclosure, the U.S. partially restricted the flow of satellite-collected technical intelligence and nuclear monitoring data given to Seoul.

• Lee Jae-Myung, South Korea’s leftist president, has faced scrutiny from Washington over his administration’s diplomatic and economic outreach toward China. American officials worry these policy shifts could impact joint security cooperation.

• As noted by The Korea Times, underlying political friction and policy gaps regarding North Korea continue to strain official intelligence channels.

NIS officers typically serve in overseas missions under diplomatic titles such as minister, counselor, or secretary.

“A senior NIS officer stationed at the Korean Embassy in Washington, who received orders to return to South Korea, remains in the U.S. due to unresolved coordination with American authorities regarding handover procedures,” the Chosun Daily reported.

The report cited a source from the National Assembly Intelligence Committee as saying: “Many of the personnel slated for dispatch have been involved in North Korea-related operations and intelligence work at the NIS.”

The Chosun Daily noted: “Given the NIS’s cooperation with U.S. intelligence agencies like the CIA, prolonged delays could disrupt intelligence exchanges between the two countries.”

Multiple sources reported significant distrust within the Trump Administration toward NIS Director Lee Jong-Seok’s perceptions of North Korea and China. A government source stated: “The CIA has effectively labeled Director Lee as pro-China, raising concerns about its impact on South Korea-U.S. cooperation.”

Recently, voices in Washington have openly expressed caution toward Lee’s policies toward China.

John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Strategic Competition Against China Committee, sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sept. 30, urging close scrutiny of potential “structural changes” in South Korea’s foreign policy. He cited high-level diplomacy between South Korea and China, Korean semiconductor investments in China, and regulatory disparities between U.S. and Chinese companies.

A government source remarked: “Cumulative bilateral issues have heightened Washington’s wariness toward South Korea’s government and intelligence agencies,” adding, “Given the possibility of a U.S.-North Korea summit, it is urgent to repair ties and normalize intelligence and diplomatic channels.”

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