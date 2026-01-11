‘Reporter’ assisted in doxxing of ICE agent in Minnesota shooting

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2026 Real World News



A “reporter” for the Minneapolis Star Tribune has helped leftist activists in the doxxing of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, independent media reports say.

The Minnesota Star Tribune was the first outlet to publish the agent’s name. The Star Tribune defended its decision, stating that as a government employee involved in a high-profile fatal shooting, his identity was a matter of public interest.

“But one of their reporters, Deena Winter, made sure every leftist could see the full name of the ICE agent as she blasted it out to the world on X,” The Gateway Pundit’s Cullen Linebarger noted.

Leftists immediately sprung into action after Winter revealed the agent’s name, with reply posts including:

“A name, ya’ll. Let’s goooo!”

“Where do we contribute to his bounty?”

“May he never know another moment of peace in his life.”

Border Czar Tom Homan revealed that the agent is now receiving death threats and “fears for himself and his family.”

In an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, Homan said: “In my career, I’ve buried border patrol agents, I’ve buried ICE agents, and the saddest thing I’ve ever had to do is hand a folded flag to a spouse or a child. I don’t want to see anybody die. Anybody.”

Homan confirmed that he personally spoke with the agent involved moments before the interview and flatly rejected the leftist narrative that the agent is “sitting around feeling comfortable.”

As if the agent is upset about what took place, Homan responded:

“Of course he is. I mean, any law enforcement officer who uses any—look, I’ve been around a long time—even less-lethal force. If you have to put hands on somebody and take them down, it affects you. I’ve never used lethal force, personally. I can only imagine. Based on my 40-plus years, I’ve never met an officer who had to use lethal force who felt good about it. It’s a terrible, terrible thing to go through.”

In June 2025, the same agent was seriously injured while trying to arrest a dangerous suspect in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The suspect dragged the agent for 100 yards with a vehicle, leaving him with horrific lacerations that required 33 stitches. Federal officials have pointed to this traumatic incident as a factor in the agent’s state of mind during the recent shooting.

“In one small piece of positive news, Winter was chased off X after doxxing the agent,” Linebarger noted. “Perhaps she was worried about potentially getting doxxed herself if she remained on the platform any longer?”

