Reports: Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, raised a Mormon, lived with transgender partner

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2025 Real World News



Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk, was raised in a conservative Mormon family but had become infatuated with the American Left in recent years, reports cite authorities as saying.

The 22-year-old Robinson was living with a transgender partner who was in the process of transitioning from male to female, a law enforcement source confirmed to the New York Post on Saturday. The relationship was first reported by Fox News’ Brooke Singman.

Ferguson’s partner is now fully cooperating with the FBI on its investigation into the fatal shooting of the conservative activist, the source added.

According to public records, Lance Twiggs, 22, resided at the same address where Robinson lived. A relative of Twiggs confirmed to The Post Saturday that “yes, they were roommates.”

A neighbor reportedly claimed two weeks ago that several people driving cars with out of state plates were seen going in and out of the townhouse Robinson and Twiggs shared. “They did not give off a good vibe,” the neighbor said.

The roommate shared communications from a contact named “Tyler” on Discord that described bullet casings similar to those found at the scene and discussed the “need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point.“

Casings found at Utah Valley University where Kirk was shot bore inscriptions, with one stating, ”Hey fascist! catch!” The bullet that struck Kirk was fired from roughly 200 yards from an imported .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action rifle that investigators found wrapped in a towel in a wooded area.

“Messages from contact Tyler also mention that he had changed outfits,” according to an affidavit that detailed the Discord discussions.

The messages provided evidence for authorities to seek an aggravated murder charge against Robinson on Friday — the only one that carries the death penalty.

Robinson “went to our church when he was younger,” neighbor Kristin Schwiermann, who knew Tyler and his parents, Matt and Amber, told The Post.

“I just know that [Tyler] carried himself nicely. He was very nice. He was smart. I hear he had a full-ride scholarship [to college]. … I was shocked that this was even him,” Schwiermann said.

