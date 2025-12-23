Reports: Clinton-era FBI failed to investigate Epstein child porn complaint

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2025 Real World News



A former employee of Jeffrey Epstein filed a report in 1996 about Epstein’s direct involvement with “child pornography.” The Clinton Administration’s FBI failed to investigate the report.

Maria Farmer, who helped Epstein purchase pieces of artwork, filed the report on Sept. 3, 1996, The New York Times reported on Dec. 19.

Farmer told the Times that she has “waited 30 years” and finally feels “vindicated” about her filing the report on Epstein. “I can’t believe it. They can’t call me a liar anymore.”

In her report to authorities, Farmer said she had taken photos of her younger sisters, aged 16 and 12, for her personal artwork. Some of the photos were in the nude. She said that Epstein had stolen the nude photos and asked her to take pictures of young girls at swimming pools.

“They should be ashamed,” Farmer said of the federal authorities that ignored her report. “They harmed all of these little girls. That part devastates me.”

Farmer said she tried for years to alert the FBI to the sex crimes committed by Epstein as well as his girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein’s ties to Bill Clinton go back to before his time at the White House, when he was a Democrat presidential candidate in 1991.

Visitor logs show that Epstein visited the Clinton White House at least 17 times between 1993 and 1995.

Brad Edwards, an attorney representing numerous Epstein victims, said that if the FBI had heeded Farmer’s warnings in 1996, the government could have stopped Epstein in the 1990s and prevented the abuse of hundreds of people.

“The fact that the FBI denied the existence of Farmer’s report for years is shameful enough, but the decision to sit on credible allegations of child exploitation while Epstein enjoyed unfettered access to the most powerful man in the world raises uncomfortable questions,” PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted.

The report filed by Farmer was made public with her name redacted in the latest batch of Epstein documents released by the Trump Administration. She confirmed the report was made by her.

“Complaintant [stated] that she is a professional artist and took pictures of her sisters 12 and 16 yrs for her own personnel [sic] art work,” the complaint stated. “Epstein stole the photos and negatives and is believed to have sold the pictures to potential buyers. Epstein at one time requested [redacted] to take pictures of young girls at swimming pools. EPSTEIN is now threatening [redacted] that if she tells anyone about the photos, he will burn her house down.”

Farmer’s sister, Annie, has publicly testified that at the age of 16 she went to Epstein’s ranch and got in bed with Maxwell to “cuddle.” She testified that Maxwell at the time gave her a massage, and rubbed her bare chest.

Support Free Press Foundation